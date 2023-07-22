 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Terry talks Dufour, Iskhakov

Also, it’s arbitration season.

By Steven E. Smith
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders
Some insight into the big kid from a guy who played with him.
Howdy, folks. It has been a while! Work has been crazy, and the NHL very much has not been, so my LHH posting duties had to take a back seat. Regardless, I apologize for the days on which I was supposed to post but the site remained dark.

Despite there not being much news in the NHL right now, you all sure do have a lot to say, as evidenced by the volume of comments on these bits posts in late July. For that I commend you. I’d say to go outside, but it has been too damn hot.

Other than the two re-signings this week, there has not been any New York Islanders news. So I haven’t missed too much.

Islanders Reading

  • Bridgeport Islander and AHL journeyman Chris Terry sat down with the Hockey Night in New York crew and gave some insight into prospects William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov. [THN]
  • Stan Fischler discusses celebrating John Tonelli at the New York Hockey Hall of Fame induction. [Maven’s Memories]
  • Everyone’s gone to the movies:

Elsewhere

  • Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken settled before arbitration on a four-year deal with an AAV above $7 million. [NHL]
  • So did Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets, but his is a two-year deal with an AAV just below $7 million. [Sportsnet]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov did not settle, though, and proceeded with the hearing yesterday. Martin Biron believes Samsonov has a pretty good case and thinks the number will be closer to what he filed than what the Leafs filed. [TSN]
  • When there’s nothing to talk about, we might as well look ahead at next year’s free agent class, which, as of now, is a whopper. Surely, though, some of these guys will extend with their current teams. [Sportsnet]
  • Here’s the same thing but in Tier Form. [ESPN]
  • Sebastian Aho, the Finnish one, is on that list, but likely won’t be much longer, as he and the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be closing in on a long-term extension. [NHL]
  • The Leafs added Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches. Curiously, they hired two guys when they needed only one. [THN]
  • Former NHL Executive Vice President Brian O’Neill passed away at age 94. [NHL]

