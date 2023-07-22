Islanders News: Terry talks Dufour, Iskhakov

Howdy, folks. It has been a while! Work has been crazy, and the NHL very much has not been, so my LHH posting duties had to take a back seat. Regardless, I apologize for the days on which I was supposed to post but the site remained dark.

Despite there not being much news in the NHL right now, you all sure do have a lot to say, as evidenced by the volume of comments on these bits posts in late July. For that I commend you. I’d say to go outside, but it has been too damn hot.

Other than the two re-signings this week, there has not been any New York Islanders news. So I haven’t missed too much.

Islanders Reading

Bridgeport Islander and AHL journeyman Chris Terry sat down with the Hockey Night in New York crew and gave some insight into prospects William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov. [THN]

Stan Fischler discusses celebrating John Tonelli at the New York Hockey Hall of Fame induction. [Maven’s Memories]

Everyone’s gone to the movies:

4 for Barbie

4 for Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/ih7naUFLPj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 18, 2023

