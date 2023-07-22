Islanders News: Terry talks Dufour, Iskhakov

Howdy, folks. It has been a while! Work has been crazy, and the NHL very much has not been, so my LHH posting duties had to take a back seat. Regardless, I apologize for the days on which I was supposed to post but the site remained dark.
Despite there not being much news in the NHL right now, you all sure do have a lot to say, as evidenced by the volume of comments on these bits posts in late July. For that I commend you. I’d say to go outside, but it has been too damn hot.
Other than the two re-signings this week, there has not been any New York Islanders news. So I haven’t missed too much.
Islanders Reading
- Bridgeport Islander and AHL journeyman Chris Terry sat down with the Hockey Night in New York crew and gave some insight into prospects William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov. [THN]
- Stan Fischler discusses celebrating John Tonelli at the New York Hockey Hall of Fame induction. [Maven’s Memories]
- Everyone’s gone to the movies:
4 for Barbie— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 18, 2023
4 for Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/ih7naUFLPj
Elsewhere
- Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken settled before arbitration on a four-year deal with an AAV above $7 million. [NHL]
- So did Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets, but his is a two-year deal with an AAV just below $7 million. [Sportsnet]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov did not settle, though, and proceeded with the hearing yesterday. Martin Biron believes Samsonov has a pretty good case and thinks the number will be closer to what he filed than what the Leafs filed. [TSN]
- When there’s nothing to talk about, we might as well look ahead at next year’s free agent class, which, as of now, is a whopper. Surely, though, some of these guys will extend with their current teams. [Sportsnet]
- Here’s the same thing but in Tier Form. [ESPN]
- Sebastian Aho, the Finnish one, is on that list, but likely won’t be much longer, as he and the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be closing in on a long-term extension. [NHL]
- The Leafs added Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches. Curiously, they hired two guys when they needed only one. [THN]
- Former NHL Executive Vice President Brian O’Neill passed away at age 94. [NHL]
