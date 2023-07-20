Islanders News: Skarek extended for two, Nate Thompson retires, Dufour on the cusp?

It’s Thursday in July. Do you know where your Islanders are?
Islanders News
- Jakub Skarek, who was a restricted free agent, has re-signed a two-year, two-way extension. He remains goalie/backup-in-waiting as Semyon Varlamov ages. [Isles | Newsday]
- Offseason outlook: On the Islanders, who hope William Dufour can make an impact, at least according to this write-up. [NHL]
- Pretty sure this is a repost, but here’s a Talkin’ Isles episode with Adrian Aucoin, who would play damn-near entire games without tiring. [Isles]
- In his New York sports Hall of Fame induction John Tonelli talked about how he became an Islander. Short version: The NHL had a 20-year-old draft at the time, the WHA didn’t, so he played in WHA Houston, was drafted by the Islanders at age 20, initially assigned to the Jets after Houston folded and the NHL-WHA merged, but no, he wanted to join the Isles. [THN]
- Nate Thompson, who revived his career with the Islanders and went on to play in the NHL longer than any of you likely thought possible, has retired at 38. His fifth NHL game was with the Islanders at age 24. He went on to play over 800 more. Perseverance. [NHL]
- The best player to play just one game for each Eastern Conference: Cory Schneider gets the nod for the Isles. [Athletic]
The rink at our @NHIceCenter looks like a great place for the boys and I to have a Jam on 9/16. Stay tuned for details, let’s jam kancer@NYIslanders #isles pic.twitter.com/t4y9IICeie— Anders Lee (@leeberr09) July 19, 2023
Did anyone have a more decorated start to a hockey career than this guy? CCHA player of the year, Olympic Gold, and then 4 straight Stanley Cups seems like a pretty good way to start..— Old Hockey Cards (@oldhockeycards) July 19, 2023
Fun Fact: First ever to win Olympic Gold and a Stanley Cup in the same year.
> Ken Morrow pic.twitter.com/4K0f0og1Ea
Elsewhere
- Ranking how much each team improved over the offseason thus far, and we have a fun one for a team that added no one: “Landing in the top 10 despite adding no one may seem curious, but addition by subtraction is a sneaky big deal. In the Islanders’ case, they had one massively positive loss.” Of course, Josh Bailey wasn’t even dressing at the end, so I’m not sure if even this on-paper mathematical impact makes much difference. FWIW, the Flames got a similar boost by letting Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis walk. [Athletic]
- Or, here’s a totally subjective, “it just feels like” approach to that question. [Sportsnet]
- The new NHLPA head is focused on getting players back into the Olympics, which is a thing still regarded with great importance despite all appearances and behavior to the contrary. [ESPN]
- NHL arbitration hearings theoretically begin today, though most will be settled before hearings happen. [NHL]
- Like Brett Howden, who reached a two-year deal with Vegas before his hearing. [NHL]
- But Ilya Samsonov and the Leafs are a decent gap apart in their arbitration submissions. [Sportsnet]
- Dave Hakstol, once booted to the curb by the Flyers in his first NHL gig, has been extended behind the Kraken bench until 2025-26. [NHL]
- Alex Galchenyuk has apologized to all involved (police, Coyotes, family, etc.) and entered the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program. [ESPN]
- Here are the picks for the West in that “best player to play just one game” for each franchise. [Athletic]
- The Flames will retire Mikka Kiprusoff’s #34. [Sportsnet]
- The NBA is adding some in-season tournament. The NHL is not. [ESPN]
- Regional sports networks: The Bally implosion continues, but the Coyotes are staying put for now even though Bally and the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks have parted. [Awful Announcing]
Loading comments...