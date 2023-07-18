Islanders News: Oliver Wahlstrom re-signs (as if he had a choice)

Some actual New York Islanders news, the last summer shoe to drop: Their remaining key (restricted) free agent Oliver Wahlstrom re-signed, on a one-year deal. He didn’t really have any leverage — even less than the typical Lou RFA — thanks to his season being so severely injury shortened.

He got off to a nice start with three goals in the first two games, but his usage declined in November. He rag-dolled Tony DeAngelo, which was fun, but his long absence after an injury on the first shift against Pittsburgh on Dec. 27 means he’s still in the define-yourself phase of his career. His next contract should be more lucrative — and the cap should be higher then — at least we all can hope.

Islanders News

So yeah, Wahlstrom signs a one-year deal. The team didn’t announce AAV, of course, because beards ‘n haircuts, but Capfriendly has it at his qualifying offer, a shade over $874k. That also puts the Isles in negative cap space, so someone before training camp will have to give, or suffer a convenient “injury.” [Isles | Newsday | Post]

Former Islander and Cup-winning assistant coach Bill MacMillan has passed away at 80. He was also the first coach and GM of the Devils after they moved from Colorado. [Isles]

Chico Resch, an Isles teammate and then a Rockie-Devil too, remembers MacMillan. [Newsday]

Maybe the Islanders would be (still?) interested in declining asset Vladimir Tarasenko? If so, they’d have to make another major cap dump to make it happen. [Post]

It’s been five years since the passing of Fenov Pierre-Louis, a teenager who was a big inspiration for the direction of Anders Lee’s charitable efforts. [NHLPA]

(By the way, today and every day: Fuck cancer! I recently learned of another friend diagnosed with Stage III colorectal. It’s a cocktail of bitterness, fury, resolve.)

Elsewhere