Islanders News: Thompson out, Kowalsky in

We’re hitting those dog days of summer, both in the weather and in the NHL. There is not much going on these days, but the New York Islanders did have some turnover in their ranks.
Islanders News
- The major news this week—and it almost feels silly to call it major, but it has been long called for—is that long-time Bridgeport head coach (and, for one season, Islanders assistant coach) Brent Thompson wanted to get back behind an NHL bench and is going to work for old Islanders colleague Greg Cronin, head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. [LHH | Ducks | CT Insider (Fornabaio!)]
- Replacing Thompson will be Rick Kowalsky, who served as an assistant under Thompson for the last two seasons and previously coached throughout the New Jersey Devils organization. [Islanders | THN]
- His Isles mates hope Zach Parise returns for one more season. This is the year, Zach! [NHL]
- The Islanders' depth chart shows strength up the middle: centers and goaltenders. They could use help at left wing and more defense depth beyond their starting six. [The Athletic]
- The Isles have their NHL tandem locked up for the next four years, but with the departure of Cory Schneider to Europe, No. 3 on the depth chart is Jakub Skarek. They could use another veteran just in case. [THN]
- Speaking of goalies, old friend Thomas Greiss retired from the NHL after 14 seasons. [NHL]
Elsewhere
- The New York Rangers gave K’Andre Miller a two-year bridge deal. [Sportsnet]
- Vladimir Tarasenko remains unsigned. Here’s what he could bring to a team at this stage of his career. [Sportsnet]
- Patrick Kane, too, but he probably won’t sign before the season starts. He will continue to recover from hip surgery and likely jump onto a team doing well. [NHL]
- Just a couple weeks after signing him, the Arizona Coyotes placed Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for mutual contract termination. Seems odd, right? Turns out he was arrested on a number of charges relating to a private property hit-and-run (no injuries) in Scottsdale, AZ. [Sportsnet]
- A Calgary Flames mailbag, but one of the questions pertained to why players have wanted to leave them in droves. This writer feels it’s more of a coincidence, and they’ve all had different reasons, not necessarily having to do with the front office and coach. [The Athletic]
- Early July is development camp time for all the teams with lots of prospects. Here are some of the big stories, including our first looks at Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli. [Sportsnet]
- Five interesting landing spots for Erik Karlsson if he actually gets traded. It’s all the usual suspects. [Sportsnet]
