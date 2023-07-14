Islanders News: Thompson out, Kowalsky in

We’re hitting those dog days of summer, both in the weather and in the NHL. There is not much going on these days, but the New York Islanders did have some turnover in their ranks.

Islanders News

The major news this week—and it almost feels silly to call it major, but it has been long called for—is that long-time Bridgeport head coach (and, for one season, Islanders assistant coach) Brent Thompson wanted to get back behind an NHL bench and is going to work for old Islanders colleague Greg Cronin, head coach of the Anaheim Ducks. [LHH | Ducks | CT Insider (Fornabaio!)]

Replacing Thompson will be Rick Kowalsky, who served as an assistant under Thompson for the last two seasons and previously coached throughout the New Jersey Devils organization. [Islanders | THN]

His Isles mates hope Zach Parise returns for one more season. This is the year, Zach! [NHL]

The Islanders' depth chart shows strength up the middle: centers and goaltenders. They could use help at left wing and more defense depth beyond their starting six. [The Athletic]

The Isles have their NHL tandem locked up for the next four years, but with the departure of Cory Schneider to Europe, No. 3 on the depth chart is Jakub Skarek. They could use another veteran just in case. [THN]

Speaking of goalies, old friend Thomas Greiss retired from the NHL after 14 seasons. [NHL]

