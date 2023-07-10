Islanders & NHL News: DeBrincat gets his Detroit trade; Isles HOF snubs

It’s a Monday in July, and pretty much all of the sexy free agents are off the market. That leaves a lot of scraps who may be waiting for scraps.
But an RFA-to-be has gotten his desired trade destination and cashed in big, completing a story that dominated NHL headlines for the past week — including reports that the Islanders were “pursuing,” though it was always hard to figure how that was going to work.
Islanders Reading
- What main unmet need does each team still have a week into free agency? Kurz says “another scorer” for the Isles, though obviously their cap does not allow for that without a trade that moves considerable money out. [Athletic]
- Which three Islanders aren’t in the Hall of Fame but should be? Happy that Pierre Turgeon finally gets his due, Stan Fischler has ideas on some others. [THN]
Regarding the above, two are featured in this video (I personally love the dismissal in his voice, “a team like Pittsburgh...”):
Elsewhere
- The wait is over, and Alex DeBrincat goes home to Michigan as the Senators and Red Wings finally complete the trade. (The Wings also signed him to a four-year, $7.875M AAV deal.) The Senators get a 1st, a 4th, Dominik Kubalik and a Donovan Sebrango, which I believe is a sedan-like vehicle with a truckbed. [Sportsnet]
- “Kubalik’s 45 points are nothing to sneeze at, but he still represents a sizable downgrade – even from last year’s version of DeBrincat.” [Silver Seven]
- Because trades must instantly receive a letter grade, the DeBrincat trade instantly receives letter grades. [ESPN | Athletic]
- Lather, rinse, repeat: “Top remaining free agents include Tarasenko, Dumba, Kane.” That’s a shot at Josh Bailey right there. [NHL]
- Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty, if that’s your real name, wanted to do the full college thing, so he hopes Jets fans understand think he was worth the wait. [Sportsnet]
- As a charity fundraiser, the Wild hosted a “Crazy Game of Hockey” with current players, former players, musicians, “influencers” and random what-not. [NHL]
