Islanders & NHL News: Lou meets with the media, says little

Lou Lamoriello has never been one to divulge information, and he did not surprise anyone and buck that trend when he met yesterday with the media. It was his first press availability since the New York Islanders were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes more than a month ago.
Islanders News and Reading
- Here’s our roundup of nothing new. [LHH]
- Lou prioritizes bringing back the UFAs: Zach Parise, Pierre Engvall, Semyon Varlamov, and Scott Mayfield. [amNY]
- He and Lane Lambert are “under contract,” so they’ll be back. [THN | NHL | Newsday]
- Josh Bailey’s time here may be “near the end.” [amNY | THN]
- As Neil Best writes, the Isles’ success has to start with Mathew Barzal. [Newsday]
- The oral history of the 1993 upset over the powerhouse Pittsburgh Penguins. [Islanders]
Stanley Cup
- Matthew Tkachuk and Reilly Smith have the support of their NHL brothers, who are sitting at home watching. [NHL]
- The Florida Panthers’ physical play was a strength, but the Vegas Golden Knights have taken advantage of their lack of discipline. [Sportsnet]
- Florida is confident that Sergei Bobrovsky will respond after a so-so Game 1 and dreadful Game 2. [TSN] They also said that they need to be better in front of him. [ESPN]
Elsewhere
- Ivan Provorov joins forces with fellow human being Mike Babcock with the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Philadelphia Flyers laundered his contract through the Los Angeles Kings. Philly got back quite the haul. [THN | NHL | JFTC]
- The New Jersey Devils will begin talking contract with Timo Meier this week. [NHL]
- New Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy faces some interesting decisions on players like Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. [Sportsnet]
- How does Cole Caufield’s contract compare around the league? [Sportsnet]
- Yanic Perreault’s kid, Gabe, is a draft-eligible prospect who has been heeding his dad’s advice. [TSN]
