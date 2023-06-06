Lou Lamoriello Speaks: As you were

At long last, and for whatever reason, New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello came down from the mountain and spoke for the first time since the Islanders were eliminated from the playoffs a month and a half ago.

As you probably expected, he said the things you imagine he would — so he could’ve waited to speak until August after all.

Here you go:

Lou Lamoriello Media Availability ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/55Ko7a1Qr3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 6, 2023

No real breaking news from Lou Lamoriello's presser. Expect Lane Lambert back, although Lou did stop short when asked if the full coaching staff would return as currently constructed. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) June 6, 2023

He did say, however, the reason he didn’t speak soon after breakup day when the players did, is he had “lots of questions” that he wanted to answer (about the team, not from media, obviously).

Lou Lamoriello on why he talked today and not on breakup day: "I didn't think it was necessary. I had a lot of questions that I wanted to get answered and I wanted to get right at it. Quite frankly, my focus wasn't on answering questions." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) June 6, 2023

Lane Lambert “remains under contract” as does Lou, which is to say he is still the head coach. But the GM did not pledge the same for the entire coaching staff.

He of course wants his free agents back, though we know that will be a hard salary cap puzzle to figure out if he is to fit Scott Mayfield, Semyon Varlamov, Zach Parise (barring retirement) and Pierre Engvall in while Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat already have massive raises baked in.

Lou Lamoriello said #Isles free agents are the priority. Would like to re-sign Mayfield, Engvall, Varlamov.



As for Zach Parise, Lou said he'd like Parise back but sounded like decision is more on Parise's end as to whether he wants to play. Said Zach was talking to his family — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) June 6, 2023

On Josh Bailey, who has seen the writing on the wall that he’s no longer a regular, and was scratched for all six playoff games. It looks like it’s “near the end”:

#Isles GM Lamoriello on Bailey:



"Loyalty will never get in the way of impeding progress or making whatever decisions I have a responsibility to make. Never. In Josh's case, it looks like, maybe it's near the end here. In our situation, Josh and I have, I think a man-to-man… — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 6, 2023

Anyway, that’s that. Back into the cave until the qualifying offers and draft.

As you were.