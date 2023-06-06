Islanders and NHL News: Lou will speak; Cronin in Anaheim; Florida down 2-0 to Vegas

I don’t have any good intro text other than hey, there’s a picture of Capuano and Weight during the Cronin era. The latter has landed his first NHL head coaching gig.

[UPDATE: But Lou Larmoriello will do a press conference today...for real! So say our legit, invited Islanders-covering media.]

Islanders News

On their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike promise this is the last time they’ll talk about the Kyle Dubas fan-fic (until Athletic Pittsburgh produces yet more cringe-inducing material). They also take an overdue moment to enjoy the Rangers’ playoff flame-out. [LHH]

The ECHL affiliate Worcester Railers were honored, again, for their community service. [Telegram]

On the latest outdoor game — Dan and Mike talked about that too — are they exciting, or played out? Or both? [Athletic]

Former Isles and Leafs assistant Greg Cronin has been selected for his first NHL head coaching job, by that brilliant “Little Ball of [dirty, dirty plays] Hate” in Anaheim. My favorite “this is a good hire!” tweet was by a hyperbolic guy in St. Louis who says Joey Vitale endorses Cronin (big Vitale fanboy, too) based on his time at NCAA Northeastern. Great! (And who is Joey Vitale, you ask? Exactly.) [NHL]

Each team’s best value contract: Yeah, Ilya Sorokin, but among skaters, there’s Sebastian Aho and Scott Mayfield and Zach Parise, so nothing new there. [Athletic]

Elsewhere

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final was no contest. Vegas now has a 2-0 lead.