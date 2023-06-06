Islanders and NHL News: Lou will speak; Cronin in Anaheim; Florida down 2-0 to Vegas

I don’t have any good intro text other than hey, there’s a picture of Capuano and Weight during the Cronin era. The latter has landed his first NHL head coaching gig.
[UPDATE: But Lou Larmoriello will do a press conference today...for real! So say our legit, invited Islanders-covering media.]
Islanders News
- On their latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike promise this is the last time they’ll talk about the Kyle Dubas fan-fic (until Athletic Pittsburgh produces yet more cringe-inducing material). They also take an overdue moment to enjoy the Rangers’ playoff flame-out. [LHH]
- The ECHL affiliate Worcester Railers were honored, again, for their community service. [Telegram]
- On the latest outdoor game — Dan and Mike talked about that too — are they exciting, or played out? Or both? [Athletic]
- Former Isles and Leafs assistant Greg Cronin has been selected for his first NHL head coaching job, by that brilliant “Little Ball of [dirty, dirty plays] Hate” in Anaheim. My favorite “this is a good hire!” tweet was by a hyperbolic guy in St. Louis who says Joey Vitale endorses Cronin (big Vitale fanboy, too) based on his time at NCAA Northeastern. Great! (And who is Joey Vitale, you ask? Exactly.) [NHL]
- Each team’s best value contract: Yeah, Ilya Sorokin, but among skaters, there’s Sebastian Aho and Scott Mayfield and Zach Parise, so nothing new there. [Athletic]
Elsewhere
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final was no contest. Vegas now has a 2-0 lead.
- Is Sergei Bobrovsky’s resurrection over? He gave up four goals on 13 shots and was yanked from Game 2, which gives the Knights a daunting 2-0 lead as the series switches to
MiamiSouth Florida. The Panthers also lost Radko Gudas when he got the worst of an attempted hit on Ivan Barbashev. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- Anthony Duclair’s route to the NHL was not an easy one. [NHL]
- “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is that I will now make $62.8 million over the next eight years,” says
HoldenCole Caufield. [NHL]
- Revisiting: Mark Stone was a great, bargain acquisition by Vegas. Why so cheap? Because he controlled his destiny as a pending UFA, that’s why. I love it when reporters apologize for a UFA with “as was his right.” Like yeah, of course it was his right. (Especially when he told you so instead of leading you on like he’d re-sign.) [Athletic]
- Speaking of leverage, pending RFA Alex DeBrincat isn’t signing long-term in Ottawa, at least not until new ownership is identified, so the Senators are at least exploring trade options. [Sportsnet]
- Cole Sillinger had a great rookie year, and then...? “Just three goals and eight assists, sent to Cleveland in late March, and despite injuries to enough centers to force Patrik Laine to play 1C (before he also got injured), didn’t see NHL ice the rest of the way.” [Jackets Cannon]
- The Flames’ arena agreement includes a commitment to stay for 35 years. Which is, like, a really long time. [TSN]
