NHL News: Cup Final Game 2 in Vegas; Bettman addresses Ottawa, Arizona, Toronto

No weekend Islanders news other than the official announcement of the next outdoor game, but another Islanders Anxiety will be up this morning.
Meanwhile:
- The NHL is seeking a “wow factor” by having the Islanders and Rangers meet at the NFL stadium in East Rutherford. [Newsday]
- Matt Martin, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas recall the one at Yankee Stadium. [Isles]
- Required to make a statement about the new outdoor game, Lou gave one:
Lou continued: "Our fanbase is one of the most passionate in the NHL and deserves to experience this memorable event, along with our players and the entire organization. We look forward to playing our division rival inside one of the largest professional stadiums in the country."— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) June 3, 2023
Elsewhere
- In his annual Cup final State of the League address, Gary Bettman was unable to announce new Senators ownership as he likely originally hoped. He addressed that situation, Coyotes’ search for a new home (“clock is ticking,” Bill Daly conceded), and said there is little interest among owners or the NHLPA for a second team in Toronto. [Sportsnet]
- In his first-ever playoffs, Jack Eichel is having his moment, delivering what the Knights sought when they acquired him from Buffalo. [NHL]
- Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett will both be back after being tossed late in Game 1 when each took turns going after Nicolas Hague in a garbage-time scrum. [Post]
- After the loss, Paul Maurice has kept things light. As one does. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- But the Panthers will double down on the nasty, while the Knights will continue to try to avoid being pulled into an alley fight. [Sportsnet]
- Zach Whitecloud never thought he’d be an NHL player, now he’s an original Knight going for the Cup. [NHL]
- They’re really going to do it: Columbus intends to make Mike Babcock their head coach. [Sportsnet]
