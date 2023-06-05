 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NHL News: Cup Final Game 2 in Vegas; Bettman addresses Ottawa, Arizona, Toronto

By Dominik
“And so I said to myself, ‘Why am I walking with this tall man?’”
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

No weekend Islanders news other than the official announcement of the next outdoor game, but another Islanders Anxiety will be up this morning.

Meanwhile:

  • The NHL is seeking a “wow factor” by having the Islanders and Rangers meet at the NFL stadium in East Rutherford. [Newsday]
  • Matt Martin, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas recall the one at Yankee Stadium. [Isles]
  • Required to make a statement about the new outdoor game, Lou gave one:

Elsewhere

  • In his annual Cup final State of the League address, Gary Bettman was unable to announce new Senators ownership as he likely originally hoped. He addressed that situation, Coyotes’ search for a new home (“clock is ticking,” Bill Daly conceded), and said there is little interest among owners or the NHLPA for a second team in Toronto. [Sportsnet]
  • In his first-ever playoffs, Jack Eichel is having his moment, delivering what the Knights sought when they acquired him from Buffalo. [NHL]
  • Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett will both be back after being tossed late in Game 1 when each took turns going after Nicolas Hague in a garbage-time scrum. [Post]
  • After the loss, Paul Maurice has kept things light. As one does. [NHL | Sportsnet]
  • But the Panthers will double down on the nasty, while the Knights will continue to try to avoid being pulled into an alley fight. [Sportsnet]
  • Zach Whitecloud never thought he’d be an NHL player, now he’s an original Knight going for the Cup. [NHL]
  • They’re really going to do it: Columbus intends to make Mike Babcock their head coach. [Sportsnet]

