Islanders Anxiety - Episode 252 - Once Every 10 Years

Mike and Dan discuss the announcement of an Islanders-Rangers Stadium Series game at Met Life Stadium next season, and their tempered reactions to it.

Although the game is a big deal for the team, it’s hard to shake the feeling that outdoor NHL games have “jumped the shark” and become homogenized by oversaturation and stale marketing. The remote location of Met Life Stadium plus the continued involvement of the Rangers raises more questions. They also finally laugh at their rivals’ big acquisitions going bust in the playoffs.

In the second half, a discussion about the Stanley Cup final leads to the third and (we hope) final installment of the Dubas Diaries, as the former Toronto GM arrives in Pittsburgh to start a new strain of fanfic from both Leafs and Penguins writers.

We read some selections aloud for a treat you won’t want to miss.

“I’m in mourning right now,” one person who worked in the front office with Dubas during his time with the Leafs said.

“Man, this is a world class waxing of Dubus’ bean.”

