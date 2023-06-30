Islanders & NHL News: Bailey out, another Nelson in

The 2023 Draft has come and gone without much fanfare, and hockey fans and executives get only one day to breathe between the draft and the start of free agency and the calendar 2023-24 season. There are usually about 4-6 days of tampering, but not so much this time.

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello cleared some space yesterday in a cap dump of a beloved but probably washed player. Now he’ll have $10.3 million of space with which to work.

Islanders News

Elsewhere