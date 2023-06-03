Islanders & NHL News: Cup Final starts tonight

Here we are. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. It’s going to be a great battle between two southern teams, surely irritating Canadians—and that may be the best part.

I certainly don’t think the league should have waited this long, but alas.

On the home front, silence remains.

New York Islanders Reading

It doesn’t seem as likely as it did in the immediate aftermath of yet another collapse, but in the event the Toronto Maple Leafs do blow it up to any degree, the Islanders could be the beneficiaries. [NY Po$t+]

Another option would be to give Mathew Barzal back his center slot. [NY Post]

Perhaps the Florida Panthers demonstrate that the Islanders might be closer to a Cup than they appear in the parity-laden NHL. [THN]

This piece describes every team’s worst-value contracts from this past season. For the Islanders, it was far and away Josh Bailey, healthy-scratched parts of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a $5 million deal. Other than that, most guys were near their value—Ryan Pulock and Anders Lee were next on the list, but they were about only $1-1.5 million overpaid. [The Athletic]

It appears we have a date set for Islanders-Rangers at MetLife Stadium: February 18, 2024(!). That would be President’s Day weekend and probably the weekend after the Super Bowl.

Hearing #Isles vs. #NYR Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium will be on Sunday, Feb. 18. #NJDevils vs. #Flyers will be the day before, Saturday, Feb. 17.



Times TBD. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 2, 2023

Stanley Cup Final

When the Vegas Golden Knights entered the league, owner Bill Foley vowed they would win a Cup within six years. I mean, two cracks at it ain’t bad even if they don’t achieve that. [TSN]

Sergei Bobrovsky has taken a rather unique path on his way to his first Cup Final appearance. [NHL]

Stan Fischler writes that this Final reminds him of the 1980 Islanders in that one of these teams will win their first Stanley Cup. [THN]

He also gives his prediction for tonight’s Game 1. [THN]

TNT is in its second year of holding hockey rights and has hosted the NBA for years. But it has never hosted a championship series in any major sport, and now it gets its chance. [NHL]

Elsewhere