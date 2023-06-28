 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draft Day 1 Thread: Isles are there

They probably won’t do much, but it’s about to get going.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One
What’d you say?
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Howdy, folks. The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is getting going, and since you rascals already crossed the 400-comment threshold on this morning’s late-posted bits, I figured it would be good to have a separate thread.

Connor Bedard is going no. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. After that, it’s all a mystery, including teams moving up and down the draft.

The New York Islanders, one would think, will be very quiet tonight. They don’t have their first-round pick—the Detroit Red Wings do—but you never know. Lou Lamoriello could have a trick up his sleeve. Or you could sit and listen to John Buccigross for two and a half hours without anything to show for it. The choice is yours.

Anyway, feel free to chat, discuss, and vent below.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...