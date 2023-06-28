Islanders & NHL News: Day one of the draft, and trades are happening

New York Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello met with the media yesterday evening from Nashville, but virtually nothing new was said—nothing of any major significance.

However, other teams have begun to shuffle the decks. Also, the schedules were released.

Islanders Reading

Here is the schedule announcement. The Stadium Series game is on a Sunday and begins at 3:00 p.m. Also, they play the New York Rangers four times. [Islanders]

Live from Lawn Guyland, the #Isles 2023-24 schedule! ️



Check out the full schedule: https://t.co/R6dm007IVi pic.twitter.com/vDeAYVgpb1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 27, 2023

However, the Isles and Rangers don’t face off until the calendar flips to 2024, meaning the Islanders and Rangers will have gone the entirety of 2023 without playing one another. [Newsday]

Here are some more interesting notes about the schedule. They open at home against the Buffalo Sabres. They also have more day games at home this season. [Islanders]

Lou had no updates on his pending UFAs or RFAs. He had no update on Josh Bailey or Zach Parise. He did say it’s unlikely that he trades back into the first round, though. And Cory Schneider has given up on getting back to the NHL and will go to Europe. [THN]

The Isles’ first pick is no. 49, so it will be about finding diamonds in the rough. [Newsday]

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues agreed to the parameters of a Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim for Torey Krug trade (with other components), but Krug nixed it with his no-trade clause. Reportedly, the Flyers tried to flip Krug where he’d be willing to go, including the Islanders, but Philly didn’t want to retain salary on Krug. [THN]

Ilya Sorokin received four second-place Hart Trophy votes, including from Stefen Rosner, who explains his ranking. [THN]

Alan Fuehring is waiting patiently for a full-time NHL play-by-play gig; he’s earned it, but it’s a hard job to come by. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

The rumored Pierre-Luc Dubois sign-and-trade finally happened, with Dubois going to the Los Angeles Kings on a new eight-year deal worth $68 million, the Bo Horvat contract. In return, the Winnipeg Jets get Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick. Pretty good return. [NHL]

While Lou was speaking, the New Jersey Devils acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and no. 80 overall. I would have liked Toffoli. [NHL]

Fun fact about pick no. 80: It was originally the Flames’ pick, and they traded it. Four more trades later, it’s theirs again.