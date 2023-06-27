Islanders & NHL News: No Isles awards, draft looming

The NHL offseason is truly here! The 2023 NHL Draft begins tomorrow night (though the Isles have no pick that night) and continues Thursday morning in Nashville.

But first, the NHL had its awards night, also in Nashville, with few surprises.

Ilya Sorokin, who had a lot of wins on a mediocre team that depended on him, was the runner-up for the Vezina to Linus Ullmark, who had a lot of wins on a good team. Patrice Bergeron won the Selke. Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy because he racked up more points than any defenseman has in 31 years. Steve Stamkos was given some award that is both named after and selected by Mark Messier, which is somehow an official league award rather than an ESPN commercial gimmick.

Islanders News(ish)

Anyway, here are some snippets of Sorokin and Anders Lee at the awards in Nashville. [Isles]

And here is a basic primer on the draft, from the five-pick, no-first-rounder Isles perspective. [Isles]

A little more on Matt Maggio, possibly the next Isles prospect who will make the jump. [Post]

And another primer on the draft, pending free agents (no news on Scott Mayfield), and the prospect of Connor Hellebuyck’s free agency creating an uncomfortable floor for Sorokin’s next deal. [Athletic]

Elsewhere