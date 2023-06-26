Islanders & NHL News: Two Isles up for awards tonight

The floodgates haven’t quite opened, but water is starting to trickle through the cracks. A few trades and signings took place this weekend, while a couple more orchestrated by the Philadelphia Flyers have hit snags, some permanently.
No roster movement for the New York Islanders as of yet, but tonight is the NHL Awards, and two Islanders are up for prizes.
Islanders News
- The New York Post predicted the Awards. [NY Post]
" I am proud to be here. I am going to enjoy the moment!"— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 25, 2023
Hear from Ilya Sorokin ahead of tomorrow night's #NHLAwards. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hjw87BJR1R
- More on the Islanders heading down to Nashville for the week. [THN]
- Old friend and new Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz will be down there; he has some extra cap space and loves him some Josh Bailey. [THN]
- Kelly Hrudey does a My Draft Day.
- This (Two Days Ago) In Isles History: Anthony Beauvillier scored the final goal at the Coliseum to complete the comeback in Game 6 and force Game 7 (2021); the Islanders drafted only defensemen, and one was Adam Pelech (2012).
- The Islanders are represented at the NHL23 World Championship. Esports, man. I’m old. [Islanders]
Elsewhere
- It’s a unique set-up this year, with both the Awards and the Draft in one location: Nashville. It should be a fun mix of music and hockey. Hockey folks love Nashville. [NHL]
- The Flyers and St. Louis Blues reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade that would have sent Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim to St. Louis and Torey Krug back to Philly, but Krug refused to waive his no-trade clause. [The Athletic | Sportsnet]
- Also, the Flyers are reportedly close to sending Tony DeAngelo back to the Hurricanes, but it hasn’t gotten over the finish line. [The Athletic]
- In actual trade news, Trotz has cap space to add a Josh Bailey because he traded Ryan Johansen at 50% retained to the Colorado Avalanche for the expiring contract of Alex Galchenyuk. [TSN]
- Also, the Los Angeles Kings cleared some cap space by trading Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes. [NHL]
- It sounds like the Kings are on the verge of acquiring and extending Pierre-Luc Dubois. [TSN]
- Pierre LeBrun has rumors about all of this. [The Athletic]
- Shocker! Erik Karlsson would like a trade from the San Jose Sharks if it would take him to a contender. [NHL]
- Jordan Staal signed a four-year contract extension to keep him the captain of the Carolina Hurricanes. Good, I can continue to hate him in peace. [NHL]
- Connor Ingram signed a three-year deal with the Coyotes. [NHL]
- Andrew Gross and Colin Stephenson did a mock draft, but only one of the teams they cover has a first-round pick. [Newsday]
Loading comments...