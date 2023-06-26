Islanders & NHL News: Two Isles up for awards tonight

The floodgates haven’t quite opened, but water is starting to trickle through the cracks. A few trades and signings took place this weekend, while a couple more orchestrated by the Philadelphia Flyers have hit snags, some permanently.

No roster movement for the New York Islanders as of yet, but tonight is the NHL Awards, and two Islanders are up for prizes.

Islanders News

The New York Post predicted the Awards. [NY Post]

" I am proud to be here. I am going to enjoy the moment!"



Hear from Ilya Sorokin ahead of tomorrow night's #NHLAwards. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hjw87BJR1R — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 25, 2023

More on the Islanders heading down to Nashville for the week. [THN]

Old friend and new Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz will be down there; he has some extra cap space and loves him some Josh Bailey. [THN]

Kelly Hrudey does a My Draft Day.

This (Two Days Ago) In Isles History: Anthony Beauvillier scored the final goal at the Coliseum to complete the comeback in Game 6 and force Game 7 (2021); the Islanders drafted only defensemen, and one was Adam Pelech (2012).

The Islanders are represented at the NHL23 World Championship. Esports, man. I’m old. [Islanders]

Elsewhere