Islanders & NHL News: Bailey destinations narrowing; Flames in trouble

We’re less than a week away from the NHL Entry Draft, and business appears to be picking up. I say “appears to be” because nothing concrete has happened in a little while, but reports out of Calgary, for example, indicate that the phone lines are jammed.

Here at home, well, same ol’, same ol’. But there’s a special podcast episode coming out later this morning.

New York Islanders News

The team officially announced the preseason schedule. [Islanders] As noted yesterday, it’s all the usual preseason suspects, meaning they’ll play the New York Rangers twice. [Newsday]

It’s fair to wonder where Josh Bailey will be next year—my guess, honestly, is with the Islanders at this point, but those around the team see otherwise. [amNY]

However, we can cross off two rebuilding teams with cap space in the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks. Not many options after that. [THN]

Anders Lee has become something of a philanthropist with his charitable work, and he has certainly earned his King Clancy Trophy nomination. [Newsday]

A couple of My Draft Days from the guys who went back-to-back in the first round of the 2018 draft. [Oliver Wahlstrom | Noah Dobson]

Speaking of the draft, what do the Islanders have in their farm system? Your guess is as good as mine because I don’t have Post Plus. [NY Po$t+]

One guy in the system is Quinn Finley, a 2022 draftee who was just invited to join Team USA for the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. [THN]

Elsewhere