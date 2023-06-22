Islanders & NHL News: Pierre Turgeon will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

The NHL prefers that its teams hold off on announcing their own news on days when there is one main, newsy event. A common example is that the league doesn’t like when a team announces trades or a coach hiring on the same day as a Stanley Cup Final game. And if you notice, typically, teams adhere to that and announce their news on Cup Final off days.

Yesterday, there was very little news other than the one main, newsy event: the reveal of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Pierre Turgeon, who was an Islander from 1991-1995, was selected for induction this year. His career-best season came with the Islanders in their magical 1992-93 run to the Conference Final. He finished his time here with the second-best points-per-game mark behind only Mike Bossy. [Islanders | Newsday]

Turgeon got in after years of eligibility and was the beneficiary of a limited class of players on the ballot the first time. Butch Goring is waiting for his name to be called. [NY Post]

Stan Fischler remembers Turgeon as a smooth, silky player who dazzled quietly. [THN]

Here’s what a scout had to say about the newly-extended Samuel Bolduc. [THN]

Duane Sutter remembers the day he was drafted by the Islanders. [Islanders]

Someone leaked the preseason schedule to Stefen Rosner. It features the usual suspects: the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils, and the Philadelphia Flyers. [THN]

