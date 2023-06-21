Islanders & NHL News: Bolduc signs a two-year deal

Another relatively muted news day around the NHL while we wait for the Awards Show on Monday and then the Entry Draft next Wednesday and Thursday. But as always, the front offices are hard at work behind the scenes. And this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class will be unveiled later today to satisfy our need for debate until more roster movement happens.

Meanwhile, our New York Islanders announced a transaction yesterday morning, one which was perhaps an indication of Lou Lamoriello’s thought process in terms of roster construction.

Islanders News

That transaction: Samuel Bolduc signed a two-year contract with an $800,000 AAV. It’s a one-way deal, which only means he gets paid the same in the NHL or AHL. But trying to read some tea leaves, one would think that with that contract, Lou expects Bolduc to be in the NHL. Hmm... [Islanders | Newsday | NY Post]

Although #Isles assistant coach Doug Houda is responsible for developing the backend, I'm curious to see the role Johnny Boychuk can play in Samuel Bolduc's development. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 20, 2023

#Isles go from $6.1 M in cap space to $5.3 M after the Bolduc deal ($800K), with just over a week until 2023 NHL Draft. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 20, 2023

This (Two) Day(s Ago) in Isles History: Ryan Pulock saved Game 4 (2021); Barry Trotz (Jack Adams) and Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss (Jennings) took home awards (2019); so did Bryan Berard (Calder, 1997).

