Islanders & NHL News: Bolduc signs a two-year deal

Another relatively muted news day around the NHL while we wait for the Awards Show on Monday and then the Entry Draft next Wednesday and Thursday. But as always, the front offices are hard at work behind the scenes. And this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class will be unveiled later today to satisfy our need for debate until more roster movement happens.
Meanwhile, our New York Islanders announced a transaction yesterday morning, one which was perhaps an indication of Lou Lamoriello’s thought process in terms of roster construction.
Islanders News
- That transaction: Samuel Bolduc signed a two-year contract with an $800,000 AAV. It’s a one-way deal, which only means he gets paid the same in the NHL or AHL. But trying to read some tea leaves, one would think that with that contract, Lou expects Bolduc to be in the NHL. Hmm... [Islanders | Newsday | NY Post]
Although #Isles assistant coach Doug Houda is responsible for developing the backend, I'm curious to see the role Johnny Boychuk can play in Samuel Bolduc's development.— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 20, 2023
#Isles go from $6.1 M in cap space to $5.3 M after the Bolduc deal ($800K), with just over a week until 2023 NHL Draft.— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 20, 2023
- This (Two) Day(s Ago) in Isles History: Ryan Pulock saved Game 4 (2021); Barry Trotz (Jack Adams) and Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss (Jennings) took home awards (2019); so did Bryan Berard (Calder, 1997).
Elsewhere
- The only bona fide, first-ballot Hall-of-Fame candidate in the Class of 2023 is Henrik Lundqvist, who checks every HOF box besides the Stanley Cup (hehe) and will likely be close to unanimous. After him, it figures to be a year for the down-balloters, including, hopefully, Alex Mogilny. [NHL]
- The UFA class is rather underwhelming this summer, so the logical conclusion would be that more teams look to the trade market for upgrades, and a greater-than-usual number of higher-profile players figure to be available. [Sportsnet]
- To wit, the Insiders™ report that the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames have received quite a few calls. [TSN]
- A couple of one-year contract extensions to report: Sean Monahan will try again with the Montreal Canadiens, hoping to salvage his career after injuries have derailed it. [NHL]
- And Zemgus Girgensons will extend his reign as the longest-tenured member of the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
- The Arizona Coyotes killed two birds with one stone, placing both Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth on unconditional waivers so they can buy them out. [Sportsnet]
- Peter Laviolette met the media yesterday for the first time as Head Coach of the New York Rangers and signaled his intention to play the young guys more. [NHL]
- It all comes down to this: The Calder Cup Final in the AHL will see Game 7 tonight, as Coachella Valley (coached by Dan Bylsma) hosts Hershey (coached by Todd Nelson). [NHL]
