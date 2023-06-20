Islanders & NHL News: Why Sorokin should win the Vezina

Hope everyone had a nice Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend. With the holidays, the NHL was not very busy this weekend. But we have some bits to dissect.
New York Islanders Reading
- Mike and Dan return for another episode of Islanders Anxiety to discuss Lou Lamoriello’s presser and trades they’d like to see this summer. [LHH]
- The flagship NHL site debates who should win the Vezina Trophy among the finalists. [NHL]
- Pierre LeBrun runs down all the UFA goalies who might be on the carousel this summer, but he notes that a two-year deal for Semyon Varlamov to return to the Isles wouldn’t surprise him. [The Athletic]
- Here are some off-the-wall options for the Islanders to upgrade on defense. [THN]
- Our play-by-play broadcaster, Brendan Burke, doesn’t just do hockey these days. He also calls NBC’s Sunday baseball game, trying to balance feelings of familiarity and breadth of a national broadcast. [USA Today]
Elsewhere
- The New Jersey Devils lost Andrew Brunette as an assistant to the Nashville Predators, but they have replaced him with another former NHL head coach, old Isles friend and the gutless puke himself, Travis Green. [THN]
- More assistant coach news involving former Islanders joining the bench of local rivals: Mike Peca will serve as an assistant under Peter Laviolette with the New York Rangers. Peca was captain of the Islanders when Laviolette was here. This whole thing is gross. [Sportsnet]
- 32 Thoughts has some news to share, sorta. [32 Thoughts]
- Valeri Nischuskin will be at training camp this September. Alrighty then. [TSN]
- Sometimes in the NHL, one domino needs to fall for another bigger move to happen downstream of it. Here are some pressure points that could be big dominoes. [E$PN+]
- And here are the free agent tiers for the summer. None of the tiers can be very high. Remember, though, that Bo Horvat, signed long-term with the Islanders, would have been the prize if he was still available. [E$PN+]
