Islanders & NHL News: Is Barzal a center or wing?; OEL buyout

There has been some explosive buyout news in the NHL, but it doesn’t involve the New York Islanders. In fact, nothing noteworthy, newsworthy, or otherwise worth talking about has come up regarding the Islanders. That said, we’ve got some bits for you fine folks.

Around the league, the rumors—or, as Pierre LeBrun likes to call them, “rumblings”—are picking up. But as we know, there isn’t always fire where there’s smoke.

Islanders News

Is Mathew Barzal a long-term fit on the wing? Or do the Islanders have too many centers? [THN]

Quite a few high-profile stars become eligible to sign contract extensions on July 1, including our own Ilya Sorokin. How much can they all get? [The Athletic]

Tomorrow is Father’s Day—I am not a father, but I will be with mine, so apologies if I don’t post tomorrow—and the Islanders celebrated by sending Sparky out to surprise some hockey dads. [Islanders]

In this episode of Weird Islanders, the guys are joined by Desmond Zantua of the Through the Island podcast to remember Shane Prince, best known for Game 1 of the 2016 Second Round. [LHH]

Elsewhere