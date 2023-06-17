Islanders & NHL News: Is Barzal a center or wing?; OEL buyout

There has been some explosive buyout news in the NHL, but it doesn’t involve the New York Islanders. In fact, nothing noteworthy, newsworthy, or otherwise worth talking about has come up regarding the Islanders. That said, we’ve got some bits for you fine folks.
Around the league, the rumors—or, as Pierre LeBrun likes to call them, “rumblings”—are picking up. But as we know, there isn’t always fire where there’s smoke.
Islanders News
- Is Mathew Barzal a long-term fit on the wing? Or do the Islanders have too many centers? [THN]
- Quite a few high-profile stars become eligible to sign contract extensions on July 1, including our own Ilya Sorokin. How much can they all get? [The Athletic]
- Tomorrow is Father’s Day—I am not a father, but I will be with mine, so apologies if I don’t post tomorrow—and the Islanders celebrated by sending Sparky out to surprise some hockey dads. [Islanders]
- In this episode of Weird Islanders, the guys are joined by Desmond Zantua of the Through the Island podcast to remember Shane Prince, best known for Game 1 of the 2016 Second Round. [LHH]
Elsewhere
- The big buyout news was made by the Vancouver Canucks, who bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s final four years. That’s a lot of dough to stay away. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he and Timo Meier are working on an eight-year deal. [TSN]
- Pierre LeBrun’s brain or tummy are rumbling, and here’s what the rumbling is telling him: that Erik Karlsson has an open mind as to his next destination. He also has notes on Meier, Ivan Barbashev, and Connor Hellebuyck. [The Athletic]
- For the Calgary Flames, the next couple of weeks can become very interesting, as GM Craig Conroy doesn’t want to enter the season with players unsigned beyond next season. It sounds like Noah Hanifin is on his way out, as he does not want to extend. But what about Elias Lindholm? [Sportsnet]
- Interestingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs will discuss a contract extension this summer for coach Sheldon Keefe. [TSN]
- Justin Bourne explores whether the Leafs can actually get better by trading one of their stars. [Sportsnet]
- In this exposé, we learned about Darryl Sutter’s exit from the Flames and how he was defiant to a fault. Who knew farm boys had such egos? [The Athletic]
- The Vegas Golden Knights will hold their Stanley Cup parade on The Strip tonight, but it has a deeper meaning as the location of the 2017 shooting. [NHL]
