Islanders & NHL News: Bailey is probably too expensive to keep

Now that we’re officially into the offseason, some news is starting to shake loose.

Nothing significant has yet happened to the New York Islanders roster, but it’s still early in the buyout window—GM and President Lou Lamoriello has until after the draft to make the call about buying out Josh Bailey, so he might as well hold off and see if he can just unload the contract entirely.

Islanders News

In any event, it does appear that Bailey is on his way out, and the Islanders need his salary space in order to improve the roster. [NY Po$t+]

Former fifth-rounder Matthew Maggio caught up with Stefen Rosner of THN to discuss his final, award-winning OHL season, coming to Long Island, and his impressions of UBS Arena. It’s a gut feeling, but I feel like this kid has the juice. [THN]

In some way-too-early power rankings, the Islanders somehow ended up 10th. We’ll take it? [ESPN]

In this offseason primer for every team, we must wonder whether Lou will trade a center. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere