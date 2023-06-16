Islanders & NHL News: Bailey is probably too expensive to keep

Now that we’re officially into the offseason, some news is starting to shake loose.
Nothing significant has yet happened to the New York Islanders roster, but it’s still early in the buyout window—GM and President Lou Lamoriello has until after the draft to make the call about buying out Josh Bailey, so he might as well hold off and see if he can just unload the contract entirely.
Islanders News
- In any event, it does appear that Bailey is on his way out, and the Islanders need his salary space in order to improve the roster. [NY Po$t+]
- Former fifth-rounder Matthew Maggio caught up with Stefen Rosner of THN to discuss his final, award-winning OHL season, coming to Long Island, and his impressions of UBS Arena. It’s a gut feeling, but I feel like this kid has the juice. [THN]
- In some way-too-early power rankings, the Islanders somehow ended up 10th. We’ll take it? [ESPN]
- In this offseason primer for every team, we must wonder whether Lou will trade a center. [Sportsnet]
Elsewhere
- Jesper Bratt finally signed long-term with the New Jersey Devils, an eight-year deal with an AAV just below $8 million. It’s a $63 million contract; 63 is his jersey number. [ESPN]
- The Ottawa Senators filed for arbitration with Alex DeBrincat, who looks certain to be traded in the coming weeks. [Sportsnet]
- The world must know: Will the San Jose Sharks trade Erik Karlsson? [TSN]
- Here are five reasons that the Vegas Golden Knights lifted the Stanley Cup on Tuesday. [Knights on Ice] The overhead photo of them celebrating as the seconds ticked down was awesome. [FTW]
- Ten big offseason questions, like whether the Calgary Flames will need to blow it up because guys don’t want to stay, or how this affects the Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Athletic]
- John LeClair has resurfaced as a special adviser to hockey operations for the Philadelphia Flyers, who swore off listening to all their old alumni apparently to listen to newer alumni. [NHL]
- Jarome Iginla is back in Calgary, reunited again with old linemate Craig Conroy. [Sportsnet]
- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear suffered a shoulder injury at the World Championships that required surgery to repair, and he’ll miss six months.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning took on another investor at a time when they’re valued at $1.4 billion. [Tampa Bay]
- The Dallas Stars traded Fredrik Olofsson to the Colorado Avalanche for future considerations. [NHL]
- Patrick Roy stepped down as GM and coach of the Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts, and replacing him in the front office is Simon Gagne. [Sportsnet]
- New Senators owner Michael Andlauer has a lot of decisions to make in short order. [Sportsnet]
