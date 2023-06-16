Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 33 - Shane Prince (with guest Desmond Zantua)

With returning guest Desmond Zantua of the Through the Island podcast, Mike and Dan remember winger Shane Prince, who counted as a big trade deadline acquisition during a dark time and had one very memorable playoff game.

An analytic darling at the time, Prince was seen as a possible steal by GM Garth Snow and a player that just needed more of an opportunity. He got it, but it didn’t translate into a lot of production... until one afternoon in Tampa as the Islanders shocked the Lightning in the first game of their second round playoff series. Sadly, that would be the high point of Prince’s two-plus seasons on Long Island.

Desmond tells us how Prince fit into that flawed but oddly successful 2015-16 Islanders team, how Prince is like a band you were really into in high school and how the now well-traveled winger came to block him on Twitter.

Thanks again to Desmond for coming on. You should already be listening to the Through The Island podcast, as well as his band, Career Day.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Injuries became an issue and he missed most of 2017-18 after ankle surgery.

This goal against the Rangers broke a 29-game goalless streak. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_mejMNdUl0

I made more Prince puns on his way out the door to Switzerland.

He briefly played for Davos before requesting a release to come back to the NHL. Whoops.

Whatever happened to him? The KHL happened.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

