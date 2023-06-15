NHL & Islanders News: Qualifying offers and buyout season is upon us

With the Stanley Cup finally awarded, the pre-cottage NHL offseason sprint begins. That means qualifying offers will be going out, the first buyout window opens Friday, and the draft and free agency are around the corner.

So those important dates are coming up. The Islanders don’t have any fascinating “qualify, or not to qualify” decisions but Samuel Bolduc and Oliver Wahlstrom are among the RFAs who need one. (So is Bode Wilde, but...)

Anyway, here are some of the important dates, and musing whether a buyout would be used on Josh Bailey (nice in theory, but really costly) or Cal Clutterbuck (not a chance). [THN]

The Flyers got right to it with qualifying offers, and Kieffer Bellows was not among them. [THN]

Phil Kessel, who was scratched for most of the playoffs, but who intends to play somewhere next season, chuckled and slapped a Toronto jukebox reporter on the back: “Now I’m a three-time champion.” So take that, Taranna media. [Sportsnet]

reporter on the back: “Now I’m a three-time champion.” So take that, Taranna media. [Sportsnet] It wasn’t so long ago that Alex Pietrangelo took a leave of absence and thought he might be giving up his career while his daughter faced a sudden and scary illness. And there she was, dancing and smiling in his arms as he celebrated the Cup Tuesday night. [NHL]

The Knights proved historically great at even strength, which is always important, but increasingly important as refs put their whistles away (except for puck-over-the-glass calls that require no thought nor discretion). [TSN]

Bourne on the useful, and useless, lessons from the Knights and Panthers’ run to the Cup final. [Sportsnet]

