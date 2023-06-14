Islanders & NHL News: Vegas won the Cup

The 2022-23 Stanley Cup champions are the Vegas Golden Knights, clinching the prize on home ice in Game 5. The top seed in the West defeated the eighth seed in the East, the Florida Panthers.

In any event, a Stanley Cup victory is big news, so we’ll make a new post for that.

First, a Couple of Non-Cup Links

The Ottawa Senators finally have a new owner, pending due diligence stuff which may take a while. But current Montreal Canadiens minority owner Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement in principle to buy the team. [NHL | Sportsnet]

The Edmonton Oilers locked up Derek Ryan, a useful depth forward, for two years below $1 million AAV. [ESPN]

Here’s a list of 15 contracts that are a bit pricey relative to what the player does and that could be traded this offseason, including Josh Bailey and old friend Anthony Beauvillier. [The Athletic]

Okay, Cup Final Bits