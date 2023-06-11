Islanders & NHL News: Horvat overused; How to keep Mayfield; Knights one win away

The Stanley Cup will be in the building Tuesday night, as the Vegas Golden Knights won Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead. They can clinch their first championship in Game 5 on home ice.

Here at home, not much to write home about.

New York Islanders Reading

GM Lou Lamoriello believes Bo Horvat struggled down the stretch due to overuse after Mathew Barzal went down hurt. [NY Post]

Lamoriello would like to bring back Scott Mayfield, but it’s a complex decision. [NY Post]

Alexander Romanov’s rapid growth over the course of the season could lead to growth for Noah Dobson. [THN]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Al Arbour was named head coach (1973).

This Day in Isles History: Brent Sutter was drafted (1980); Bryan Trottier won the Hart (1979); Denis Potvin won the Calder (1974).

We see you two guys wearing #Isles jerseys right behind the Vegas net pic.twitter.com/Xmpw944KyN — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) June 10, 2023

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas scored less than two minutes in and eventually took a 3-0 lead before the Florida Panthers tried to storm back. [NHL]

It was Chandler Stephenson’s turn to play star for the Knights. Meanwhile, Adin Hill is making the case for a new contract, and Brandon Montour continues his star turn. [ESPN]

Matthew Tkachuk is clearly playing hurt and only took four shifts in the third period, saving them for the end of the game. [NHL]

Mark Stone has been on an incredible journey from a career-threatening injury to one win away from a Stanley Cup. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Shortly after posting Bits on Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets executed a sign-and-trade for Damon Severson. He’s locked up at a $6.25 million cap hit for eight more years in Ohio; the Devils got a third-rounder in return. [NHL]

Elliotte Friedman, as he is wont to do, gave some newsy updates during a Hockey Night in Canada intermission, including Scott Laughton and Noah Hanifin potentially being available. [Sportsnet]

Talk about a great bungling: The Ottawa Senators have lost a second bidder in Steve Apostolopoulos, who was the presumptive top bidder. Apparently, “the goalposts kept moving.” They already lost Ryan Reynolds’ group. [Sportsnet]

Relatedly, Alex DeBrincat looks more likely than not to be moved around the draft, as he is hesitant to sign an extension in Ottawa with the uncertainty in the sale process. He submitted a list of preferred destinations; he doesn’t have trade protection, but the idea would be to trade him somewhere he’d sign for a higher return a là Tkachuk last summer. [TSN]

Surprise, surprise: The NHL wants the players to cover the escrow debt. [NY Post]

Patrick Roy wants another crack at an NHL coaching gig, but word is he left a sour taste in folks’ mouths after his last try. Still, he’s at peace with his emotional past. [NHL]

The Calgary Flames will likely name Ryan Huska their next head coach. I believe that leaves only the New York Rangers without a coach. [Sportsnet] And assuming this picture is real and not fake, I believe that’s Joel Quenneville at Belmont.