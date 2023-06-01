NHL News: GMs (er, ‘Presidents’) shuffle in Toronto, Pittsburgh

While there is no theater — not a peep, not even a warmup skit — on the Island, there was some finality announced among the front office shuffles in Toronto and Pittsburgh.

Brad Treliving, the “hey, here’s a guy with experience” candidate to replace Kyle Dubas in Toronto, has been named GM of the Maple Leafs. Since he and the Calgary Flames “mutually parted ways” while still under contract, he reportedly will not be able to be at the draft table this month. You know, too much insider info from his time and dealings with the Flames.

Meanwhile — well look at that! — Dubas, who famously said the gig was really hard on his family, and it was either Toronto or nowhere, until he (according to his boss) asked for more money and stuff, has landed in Pittsburgh with the title of President of Hockey Operations.

A plague on both their houses.

I'm sorry, but the Penguins announcing Dubas minutes before Shanahan introduces Treliving as Toronto GM is diabolically catty. Love it. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 1, 2023

Kyle Dubas, a few weeks ago: I can't put my family through [going to another team].

Hockey Media: That is so raw, honest and genuine. Heroic, stuff. I believe him.

Kyle Dubas, today: My family is moving to a different country.

Hockey Media, today: Dubas and Pittsburgh what a fit. https://t.co/AA6CqgeViR — Michael Leboff (@TheBigLeebowski) June 1, 2023

Technically, Dubas is not the GM, and he replaces Brian Burke — remember him? — as the Penguins’ president. If Lou Lamoriello is Dubas’ true mentor, then the no-longer-kid should just name himself as GM after a brief search. But he’ll probably put some other cult follower in the role.

Dubas will handle the GM job on an interim basis until July and then look into "progressive candidates" for the next GM. @penguins — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 1, 2023

Dubas’ new media followers already love him so very very much!

New Jonas Siegel and Lukefoxjukebox just dropped. pic.twitter.com/lJaB2AM90S — Dan (@cultureoflosing) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, taking a very back seat to all this news is the Capitals’ introduction of their new head coach, Spencer Carbery, who also relocates from the Leafs (though his roots are with the Capitals’ AHL organization).

Oh, and in a Trotzian twist, ol’ Barry made his first move as GM in Nashville by firing John Hynes and hiring original Predator Andrew Brunette to...improve the offense! [NHL]

Anyway, those are the big happenings in the NHL right now, waiting for the Cup final to begin Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk says Treliving is a “great” GM. He and the Panthers are “loose” heading into the final.

