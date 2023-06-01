 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NHL News: GMs (er, ‘Presidents’) shuffle in Toronto, Pittsburgh

The Leafs take Treliving from Calgary to replace Dubas, who heads to Pittsburgh.

By Dominik
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery
Turns out there was a team that just happened to have a President of Hockey Ops opening...
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

While there is no theater — not a peep, not even a warmup skit — on the Island, there was some finality announced among the front office shuffles in Toronto and Pittsburgh.

Brad Treliving, the “hey, here’s a guy with experience” candidate to replace Kyle Dubas in Toronto, has been named GM of the Maple Leafs. Since he and the Calgary Flames “mutually parted ways” while still under contract, he reportedly will not be able to be at the draft table this month. You know, too much insider info from his time and dealings with the Flames.

Meanwhile — well look at that! — Dubas, who famously said the gig was really hard on his family, and it was either Toronto or nowhere, until he (according to his boss) asked for more money and stuff, has landed in Pittsburgh with the title of President of Hockey Operations.

A plague on both their houses.

Technically, Dubas is not the GM, and he replaces Brian Burke — remember him? — as the Penguins’ president. If Lou Lamoriello is Dubas’ true mentor, then the no-longer-kid should just name himself as GM after a brief search. But he’ll probably put some other cult follower in the role.

Dubas’ new media followers already love him so very very much!

Meanwhile, taking a very back seat to all this news is the Capitals’ introduction of their new head coach, Spencer Carbery, who also relocates from the Leafs (though his roots are with the Capitals’ AHL organization).

Oh, and in a Trotzian twist, ol’ Barry made his first move as GM in Nashville by firing John Hynes and hiring original Predator Andrew Brunette to...improve the offense! [NHL]

Anyway, those are the big happenings in the NHL right now, waiting for the Cup final to begin Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk says Treliving is a “great” GM. He and the Panthers are “loose” heading into the final.

Islanders Reading

  • Need something Islanders-related? Here’s Stan Fischler’s greatest game. [THN]
  • And here’s “who stays and who goes” this offseason, though it’s pretty much what we’ve discussed over and over the past several weeks. [Athletic]

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...