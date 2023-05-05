Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 30 - Matt Donovan (with guest Keith Dallas)

Joined by comic book writer and historian Keith Dallas, Mike and Dan remember Oklahoma-born defenseman Matt Donovan, who endured many high hopes and trade proposals during his short time with the Islanders.

Seen as a possible replacement to talented captain Mark Streit, Donovan showed signs of stability and flashes of greatness at both the AHL and NHL levels. But his stunted development during a chaotic time in Islanders history meant he never quite got off the ground the way many hoped.

But he was good enough to sit in the press box just in case for a full season and be included in a thousand fan trade proposals, none of which actually came to fruition.

Keith tells us about his unique interactions with Donovan as an Islanders season ticket holder, as well as the story of how the hell he came to own a Matt Donovan jersey.

Thanks again to Keith for coming on. It’s been a long time in the making. Check out his latest comic, Riptide Sanitarium, available on PDF. Or, if you’re more into comic history, his The Flash Companion is a must.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Donovan left Denver after his sophomore season to join the Islanders. Remember when that used to happen?

Matt Donovan and his home state of Oklahoma will be tied together forever and ever.

The state gave him a whole day and everything.

Both of Donovan’s NHL goals are great, just in different ways. His first NHL goal is hilarious:

And his second is borderline spectacular:

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

