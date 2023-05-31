Islanders & NHL News: UFA defensemen, coaching and front office moves

It is genius of the NHL to let everyone forget what hockey is for six days before returning with its championship series. That’s how you reel the people in: a little bit of the “absence makes the heart grow fonder” treatment.

I’m sure front offices appreciate the even shorter offseason, as well. Let’s get this show on the road, man.

Islanders News

The New York Islanders probably could have used another puck-mover on the backend. Though they’re not very sexy, there are options in UFA, and here are five of them. [THN]

These Panthers remind Stan Fischler of the 1975 Islanders. [THN]

Fans voted on the best broadcasts in the NHL, and the Islanders clocked in at no. 7. [The Athletic]

Anders Lee is a good dude.

DEADLINE TO APPLY IS ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, JUNE 6! All graduating seniors are welcome to apply to be FENOV SCHOLAR by clicking the link below:https://t.co/C40FWVxr6T@NHL @NHLPA #Isles pic.twitter.com/koj8HgjoSe — Anders Lee (@leeberr09) May 30, 2023

As we all know, the Florida Panthers just barely qualified for the playoffs. Here’s a rundown of how they did even make it. [Sportsnet]

On the other side, take a deep dive into the construction of the Vegas Golden Knights. [NHL]

Alright, so who wins? By my rough count, the NHL writers are pretty evenly split. They also made Conn Smythe picks. [NHL]

More Conn Smythe rankings based on an informal poll of writers. [ESPN+]

Front Office and Coaching Moves