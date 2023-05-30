Islanders & NHL News: Wahlstrom’s future; Benn there, done that

At long last, the Stanley Cup final matchup is set, as the Vegas Golden Knights ended Dallas’ unlikely 0-3 series comeback attempt with an emphatic 6-0 blowout win in Game 6 in Dallas. Returning from his two-game suspension, Stars captain Jamie Benn was a non-factor.
Alas, thanks to the Stars extending that series twice, the Cup final doesn’t begin until Saturday — a very long wait for the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.
Islanders News
In the Islanders’ world, it’s still quiet.
But here’s a piece wondering about RFA Oliver Wahlstrom’s next contract and role. Coming off a knee injury — he was finally allowed to disclose, at clear out day — his true role and value as he prepares for his age 23 season are both still very much TBD. [Post]
Here are six guaranteed home dates for Bridgeport next season. [B-Isles]
Elsewhere
Haven't seen Dallas dominated like this since the last game Jamie Benn played.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 30, 2023
- Bill Zito is like a lot of agents who used that job as a route to NHL management, though he’s the only one who started as a bat boy for the 1982 World Series runner-up Milwaukee Brewers. [Athletic]
- Four reasons the Knights have made it to the Stanley Cup final...(tldr: Depth, 5-on-5, unexpected stable goaltending). [ESPN]
- Peter DeBoer: “It’s hard to fill that tank over and over.” [ESPN]
- As they pass the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Penguins are believed to be waiting on a decision from Kyle Dubas to take over their operations, and Elliotte Friedman believes the Penguins believe it’s gonna happen. [32 Thoughts podcast]
- For those keeping track of such things, the Knights did not touch the Campbell trophy. [Sportsnet]
- Panthers coach Paul Maurice discusses this opportunity, facing the Knights in the playoffs in the past (with the Jets), and more. [NHL]
- After all looked lost (and ultimately, it was), depth players helped the Stars extend their conference final series twice. [TSN]
- It’s been an arduous sale process, so surely that means whoever owns the Senators will be a good one? [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...