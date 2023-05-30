Islanders & NHL News: Wahlstrom’s future; Benn there, done that

At long last, the Stanley Cup final matchup is set, as the Vegas Golden Knights ended Dallas’ unlikely 0-3 series comeback attempt with an emphatic 6-0 blowout win in Game 6 in Dallas. Returning from his two-game suspension, Stars captain Jamie Benn was a non-factor.

Alas, thanks to the Stars extending that series twice, the Cup final doesn’t begin until Saturday — a very long wait for the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

Islanders News

In the Islanders’ world, it’s still quiet.

But here’s a piece wondering about RFA Oliver Wahlstrom’s next contract and role. Coming off a knee injury — he was finally allowed to disclose, at clear out day — his true role and value as he prepares for his age 23 season are both still very much TBD. [Post]

Here are six guaranteed home dates for Bridgeport next season. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

Haven't seen Dallas dominated like this since the last game Jamie Benn played. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 30, 2023