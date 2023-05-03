Islanders News: Delving into the offseason

Now that lockers have been cleaned out, there isn’t much going on with the New York Islanders. But there is some stuff to talk about, and you’ll find it below.

Islanders News

Among the many reasons the Islanders failed to advance, the struggles of the top line lead the way. But Mathew Barzal wasn’t up to NHL game speed, let alone playoff speed, and Bo Horvat wasn’t making excuses but acknowledged it was a mentally difficult season knowing he’d be traded and then moving across the continent. [The Athletic]

Oliver Wahlstrom can’t wait to get back on the ice. He discussed his injury and rehab plan for the summer. [THN | Islanders]

Many don’t last in the minors as long as Hudson Fasching did, as they tend to find a new calling. But he stuck with it, and now he has an NHL home on Long Island. [Islanders]

Semyon Varlamov would be okay—and possibly even prefer—playing backup to Ilya Sorokin again, even though he could probably start for another team. [amNY]

Call the roster remaking whatever you want, but this likable group Dan and Mike call the “uncles” will probably change in some way. [THN]

The question is how much will the group change because while they believe in themselves, it’s an open question as to how ownership feels. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Night one of the second round was last night, and the Panthers and Kraken secured Game 1 road wins: Florida topped Toronto in regulation, while Seattle overcame a four-goal night from Joe Pavelski to beat Dallas in overtime, courtesy of Yanni Gourde.