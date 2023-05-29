NHL, IIHF News: Canada, Germany, Latvia medal; Vegas tries again

The IIHF World Championship is over, the Western Conference final could end tonight — or else Vegas will get one more shot to prevent an epic choke — and the Memorial Cup is a third of the way through. Hockey is fast approaching its summer, but it’s not there just yet.
You know, there’s no Islanders news, but here’s one item:
- Stan Fischler shares his appreciation for Brendan Burke. [THN]
- Oh, and by the way, yesterday in Islanders history? Back in 1974, they drafted Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies, who each would prove kind of important.
Stanley Cup Playoffs
- One of the crazy things about the Stars winning twice after going down 3-0 in the series is that now Jamie Benn will return for Game 6, hopefully not trying to decapitate anyone this time. [NHL]
- And yada yada yada there’s pressure on both teams. [Sportsnet]
- Bourne: Jack Eichel has a chance to rewrite playoff narratives for himself and more. [Sportsnet]
- It’s a 10-day layoff for the Panthers before the Cup final begins in either Vegas or Dallas, but the Panthers aren’t worried. They get some recovery time. [NHL]
- Matthew Tkachuk is living up the attention, including spots with hockey convert Charles Barkley. It sounds like the guy is level-headed enough to balance the hype with the more important parts of his job. [NHL]
IIHF, Worlds and Elsewhere
- Sammy Blais, who the Rangers traded (along with picks) for Vladimir Tarasenko, scored two goals in the World Championship final to give Canada gold. Germany lost to take silver, while Latvia beat the U.S. for bronze. [CP]
- Milan Lucic begged his way on to that Canadian champion team, and with his giant contract now complete, he says he wants to keep playing in the NHL. [NHL]
- Making 40 saves for Latvia, Canucks goalie prospect Arturs Silovs won tournament MVP. [Sportsnet]
- The Penguins currently have all their eggs in the Kyle Dubas basket, pausing their GM search while they await his decision. [Yahoo Canada]
- Bourne: Whoever succeeds Dubas in Toronto faces a massive job but also a big opportunity. [Sportsnet]
- Canadian teammates and Olympic medalists Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey liked their partnership so much, they decided to make it permanent. [CBC]
- Ye gods there have been some big scores at the Memorial Cup, including Kamloops recovering to wallop the Petes, 10-2. [CP] But Wild prospect Kyle Masters has to be stretchered off the ice, in a scary scene. [Sportsnet]
- K’Andre Miller’s net contract should have a ripple effect on the Smurfs. [Post]
