Islanders & NHL News: Dallas not dead yet

Not a ton happening yet in Islanders Country, and hwere we are still waiting to find out the other half ot eh NHL Cup final bracket.

Islanders Reading

Stan Fischler discusses legendary Isles announcer Jiggs McDonald, one of the best ever. [Isles]

Elsewhere

The Stars staved off elimination again with a Game 5 win in Vegas, turning on two goals by Ty Dellandrea.

Every time I see highlights of a Vegas home loss, I think karma is at work because there’s no way that a franchise with perfectly fine (albeit gaudy, because Vegas) charcoal jerseys should foist those mustard/baby vomit uniforms upon us the way the Knights are doing again and again.