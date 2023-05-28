Islanders & NHL News: Dallas not dead yet

Not a ton happening yet in Islanders Country, and hwere we are still waiting to find out the other half ot eh NHL Cup final bracket.
Islanders Reading
Stan Fischler discusses legendary Isles announcer Jiggs McDonald, one of the best ever. [Isles]
Elsewhere
The Stars staved off elimination again with a Game 5 win in Vegas, turning on two goals by Ty Dellandrea.
Every time I see highlights of a Vegas home loss, I think karma is at work because there’s no way that a franchise with perfectly fine (albeit gaudy, because Vegas) charcoal jerseys should foist those mustard/baby vomit uniforms upon us the way the Knights are doing again and again.
- It would be an abomination to see the Cup raised by grown adults wearing those monstrosities, so I hope the Panthers or Stars keep that from happening.
- Matthew Tkachuk hyped the playoffs with Charles Barkley and Shaq, who asked him who he’s rooting for in the NBA East final. [Sportsnet | TSN | NHL]
- The coaching carousel continues to look for new seat occupants, and Peter Laviolette may be a favorite for the Rangers gig. [Sportsnet]
- On that note, the Smurfs do not appear to be waiting on an elusive reinstatement of Joel Quenneville. [Post]
- Luke Schenn hopes to stay in Toronto but recognizes he’s not their biggest fish. [TSN]
- Jonas Siegal continues his quest to uncover all of the terrible injustices of the firing of Kyle Dubas. Many in the organization are wounded. [Athletic]
- How the Panthers’ forecheck has contributed to OT success. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...