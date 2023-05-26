Islanders & NHL News: Stars stay alive with Game 4 OT win

The Stanley Cup Final has yet to be set, as the Dallas Stars staved off elimination with an overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. Hey, crazier things have happened, right?
Game 5 is Saturday night.
Here at home, nothing new.
New York Islanders Reading
- The free agent class this year is quite barren, thanks in large part to UFAs getting signed before the season ended. But here are some options, as well as trade options. [amNY]
- Sergei Bobrovsky’s glow-up serves as a reminder to extend Ilya Sorokin. [THN]
Elsewhere
- Dallas stayed alive with an overtime goal from the “ageless” Joe Pavelski. [NHL] They got a boost from Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, who were in attendance with Max Domi’s father, Tie, and in Stars jerseys. [NHL]
- Vegas lamented their lack of focus. [NHL]
- Potential Cup Final schedules:
Here’s the two possible #StanleyCupFinals schedules via @PR_NHL: pic.twitter.com/ZYoQZn4Dq6— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) May 26, 2023
- Assuming Vegas wins and goes to the Final, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault would face the team that packaged them to the desert. Marchessault still doesn’t understand what Florida’s play was there; hey, no one else does, either. [ESPN]
- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont spoke with Commissioner Gary Bettman about bringing the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford. I don’t know about that, Tim.
- Speaking of Bettman, the Sports Business Journal awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award. [NHL]
- Former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is under investigation by the NHLPA for a potential conflict of interest concerning his relationship with a player agent. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...