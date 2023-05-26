Islanders & NHL News: Stars stay alive with Game 4 OT win

The Stanley Cup Final has yet to be set, as the Dallas Stars staved off elimination with an overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. Hey, crazier things have happened, right?

Game 5 is Saturday night.

Here at home, nothing new.

New York Islanders Reading

The free agent class this year is quite barren, thanks in large part to UFAs getting signed before the season ended. But here are some options, as well as trade options. [amNY]

Sergei Bobrovsky’s glow-up serves as a reminder to extend Ilya Sorokin. [THN]

Elsewhere

Dallas stayed alive with an overtime goal from the “ageless” Joe Pavelski. [NHL] They got a boost from Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, who were in attendance with Max Domi’s father, Tie, and in Stars jerseys. [NHL]

Vegas lamented their lack of focus. [NHL]

Potential Cup Final schedules: