Islanders & NHL News: Cats to the Cup Final

The 2012 Los Angeles Kings 2023 Florida Panthers, an 8-seed on the run of their lives, are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes (hehe). They have lost only one game since they won Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

Sergei Bobrovsky is playing like a $10 million goalie—I’m of the mind that if they pull this thing off, the contract was “worth it”—and Matthew Tkachuk is writing his own legend. They’re fun to watch. They have the Team of Destiny vibe. They feel a lot like the 2012 Kings.

Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to finish off their sweep against the Dallas Stars, who will be without their captain for this game and another, whether that’s Game 5 or Game 1 of 82 in October. Based on his “leadership” last game, they’re probably better off.

Oh yeah, New York Islanders blog. Uh, yesterday was the Cup anniversary, but Dom covered that already. That’s all I got for ya.

The Islanders

Okay, one trip down memory lane: Howie Rose is now a baseball-only voice, but he misses calling hockey games and specifically Islander games. [THN]

We’ll call this Islanders news, even though it hasn’t been for a while: Old friend Kyle Okposo signed a one-year deal to remain captain of the upstart Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]

It was the Cup-iversary, but also Simon Holmstrom’s birthday (and Mat Barzal’s is tomorrow).

Happy Birthday #⃣1⃣0⃣! pic.twitter.com/xtiK4A7lC1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 24, 2023

Elsewhere