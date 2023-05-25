Islanders & NHL News: Cats to the Cup Final

The
2012 Los Angeles Kings 2023 Florida Panthers, an 8-seed on the run of their lives, are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes (hehe). They have lost only one game since they won Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.
Sergei Bobrovsky is playing like a $10 million goalie—I’m of the mind that if they pull this thing off, the contract was “worth it”—and Matthew Tkachuk is writing his own legend. They’re fun to watch. They have the Team of Destiny vibe. They feel a lot like the 2012 Kings.
Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will try to finish off their sweep against the Dallas Stars, who will be without their captain for this game and another, whether that’s Game 5 or Game 1 of 82 in October. Based on his “leadership” last game, they’re probably better off.
Oh yeah, New York Islanders blog. Uh, yesterday was the Cup anniversary, but Dom covered that already. That’s all I got for ya.
The Islanders
- Okay, one trip down memory lane: Howie Rose is now a baseball-only voice, but he misses calling hockey games and specifically Islander games. [THN]
- We’ll call this Islanders news, even though it hasn’t been for a while: Old friend Kyle Okposo signed a one-year deal to remain captain of the upstart Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
- It was the Cup-iversary, but also Simon Holmstrom’s birthday (and Mat Barzal’s is tomorrow).
Happy Birthday #⃣1⃣0⃣! pic.twitter.com/xtiK4A7lC1— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 24, 2023
Elsewhere
- The Panthers took the lead less than one minute into the game. Carolina tied it twice, including with three minutes left in regulation, but then Tkachuk ripped their hearts out. Having already scored once in the game, he cleaned up a rebound try with 4.9 left in the Canes’ season. Brutal. But man, Tkachuk is Clutch with a capital ‘C.’ Truly a “who else” moment—watching live, I didn’t notice at first who put that puck in, but I knew in my bones who it was. [NHL]
- Here’s the tale of the ‘23 Cats and their unlikely journey to the Cup Final. [ESPN]
- The Hurricanes were certainly frustrated. Rod Crysome’more said in his post-game that it could have been a sweep the other way. [NHL]
- The video explanation of Jamie Benn’s two-game suspension. [NHL]
- Colorado Avalanche fans are mad that Florida Panthers fans are singing “All the Small Things.” That’s their thing! They wrote the song and gave it to Blink-182! [THN]
- Nino Niederreiter thinks the Winnipeg Jets have some great pieces and don’t need to sell off. He was also quoted as saying, “But Kevin, if you do want to sell off, I’m not opposed.” [NHL]
- Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Hollan discussed his plans for next year. [Edmonton Journal]
