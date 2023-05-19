Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 31 - Trevor Linden (with guest Jon Zella)

Joined by Nassaumen Hockey podcast co-host Jon Zella, Mike and Dan remember when the Islanders acquired Trevor Linden, an actual NHL star, during a tumultuous time on an off the ice.

Linden was just 27 at the time, a multiple time 30-goal scorer and All Star, and a longtime captain of a recent Stanley Cup finalist. He should have been the cornerstone piece for a “word salad of a team” that needed all the help it could get. But he ended up just passing through this very foggy era, and his acquisition left the Islanders “Generation Next” as more of a “Generation Left.”

Jon talks about his fuzzy memories of Linden as a player and about this very strange time in Islanders history; when the overmatched players, cheapskate owners and psychotic general manager made rooting for them impossible (unless you were a little kid and were just happy to be there).

Thanks again to Jon for coming on. You can listen to the Nassaumen Hockey podcast everywhere you get podcasts or on YouTube, and you can follow him on Twitter at @jonzella. After the recording, we found out that Jon’s cousin is also Mike’s wife’s best friend, and they were at the same wedding a few years ago! Small world.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Linden’s trade to the Islanders was a big deal. It’s funny to think he was only 27 at the time. He had packed a lot into his first nine years in Vancouver.

Here’s a quick video of Linden being named captain before a game against the Flyers in March of 1998

It didn’t take long for him to get acquainted with the three-ring circus the Islanders were at the time.

Linden was was even featured in a ticket promo commercial.

This is an AMAZING NHL Cool Shots episode from Long Island, circa 1999. I wanted to get it into the episode but couldn’t find a place to sneak it in. The Linden portion starts around 12:30 but make sure to watch Jason Dawe, Mike Watt and Eric Brewer watching The Tragically Hip and Claude Lapointe and Zdeno Chara at the bowling alley.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

Pre-order your Bryan Trottier-Mat Barzal “Then & Now” bobblehead from the fine folks at Foco today. These pieces are limited to just 72, so don’t wait. Pre-order today.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey has t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and THE ISLAND merch, which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY to save 15%.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.