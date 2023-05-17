Islanders and NHL News: Cup anniversaries and droughts; Coyotes on the move?

It has officially been forty years since the New York Islanders last lifted the Stanley Cup. On May 17, 1983, the Islanders completed a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers on Nassau Coliseum ice. We’re in a bit of a drought, you might say.

On May 17, 1983 the Coliseum crowd counts down as the Islanders complete a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. pic.twitter.com/EAlkeggEZR — (@IslesFix) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, out west, an arena referendum failed, and I empathize with Arizona Coyotes fans.

Islanders News

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: The Islanders won their third straight Stanley Cup, sweeping the Vancouver Canucks (1982); Kyle Palmieri picks a corner off Tristan Jarry’s noggin as the Islanders won Game 1 in overtime (2021); Lane Lambert is hired as coach (2022).

This Day in Isles History: The Islanders won their fourth straight Cup, as noted above (1983).

The Isles and Sparky have been planting trees in the Town of Hempstead. [Islanders]

Professor Fischler grades the defense and goaltending. [THN]

Ray Ferraro is the latest guest on Talkin’ Isles. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

No playoff hockey last night or tonight. The Conference Finals begin tomorrow night in Raleigh. Here’s the schedule. [NHL]