Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Maggio OHL honors; NHL final four set

The Islanders don’t have a lot going on, the two recently eliminated Canada-based teams had their postseason funeral with media, and the NHL’s conference finals are now set.

Carolina and Florida face off in the South(l)east Classic, while the Stars eliminated Jordan Eberle and the Kraken in Game 7 last night to prevent an all-expansion Western final with the Golden Knights. That Western final begins in Vegas on Friday.

Islanders Things

Prospect Report: “Matt Maggio won the most prestigious individual award in the Ontario Hockey League, taking home the Red Tilson Trophy as the league’s Most Outstanding Player in the regular season.” [Isles]

What was cool about yesterday in Islanders history? In 1973 they drafted a fella by the name of Denis Potvin. To this day, one of the most impactful 1st-overall picks in NHL history. [Isles]

One other tidbit to pass along -- Alexander Romanov had a minor surgical procedure on his shoulder after playing through the pain in the playoffs. All went well, and he'll be fine for training camp. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) May 15, 2023

Elsewhere

As noted, it was sift-through-the-ashes day for the Oilers and Leafs.