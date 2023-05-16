 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Islanders & NHL Playoff News: Maggio OHL honors; NHL final four set

Also: Romanov has successful minor surgery.

By Dominik
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Islanders Headshots
He would go on to have a pretty good year.
Photo by Dennis DaSilva/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders don’t have a lot going on, the two recently eliminated Canada-based teams had their postseason funeral with media, and the NHL’s conference finals are now set.

Carolina and Florida face off in the South(l)east Classic, while the Stars eliminated Jordan Eberle and the Kraken in Game 7 last night to prevent an all-expansion Western final with the Golden Knights. That Western final begins in Vegas on Friday.

Islanders Things

Prospect Report: “Matt Maggio won the most prestigious individual award in the Ontario Hockey League, taking home the Red Tilson Trophy as the league’s Most Outstanding Player in the regular season.” [Isles]

What was cool about yesterday in Islanders history? In 1973 they drafted a fella by the name of Denis Potvin. To this day, one of the most impactful 1st-overall picks in NHL history. [Isles]

Elsewhere

As noted, it was sift-through-the-ashes day for the Oilers and Leafs.

  • People genuinely expected the Oilers to go farther than they did, so now the blame game begins. RNH, Evander Kane, even Leon Draisaitl taking heat, and of course their goalie, too. Middle six forwards, [TSN | Sportsnet | Athletic]
  • After a huge leap in year two, the Kraken leave these playoffs hungry for more. [NHL]
  • Rod Brind’Amour and Paul Maurice have a looooong Hurricane history together. [NHL]
  • Haha, and here we go, like clockwork: Because no Canada-based team will win the 32-team league’s championship, it must be because Gary Bettman hates Canada, “a country where the sport actually matters.” It’s always hard to discern how many people actually care where the winning team comes from, but then you see a legendary columnist take the bait. If these people had their way, no one in the U.S. would watch hockey and Saskatoon would have two teams. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Auston Matthews, who gets full no-trade protection on July 1 but also can sign an extension (or walk) next summer: “My intention is to be here.” He wants an extension. [TSN | NHL]
  • Michael Bunting heads to unrestricted free agency, as does rental Ryan O’Reilly, who has “decisions to make.” [TSN]
  • The NHL must improve its video review system, although this is a column mostly filled with “if we can put a man on the Moon/chip in a puck” tropes. [THN]
  • Draft watching: Axel moves into the top 5. [TSN]

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...