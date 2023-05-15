Islanders News: Remembering Gerry Hart, Volek OT goal

Some sadness in the Islanders country over the weekend as we lost another one, Gerry Hart, an original Isle who was a key figure in the march from expansion to contention but was not around for the Cup years.

Separately, this time of year means some anniversaries of big moments (including a rare Hart goal, plus an infamous goal that still stings in Pittsburgh).

Islanders News

Condolences to the family and friends of inaugural Islander Gerry Hart, originally of Flin Flon and later a Long Island fixture, has passed away at 75. [Isles | NHL | Newsday | Post]

Here’s the big Mother’s Day game-winning goal Hart scored 48 years ago, in the 1975 series where the Isles pushed the reigning and eventual Cup champion Flyers to the brink:

Yesterday in Islanders history was the 30th anniversary of the delicious David Volek Game 7 overtime goal that knocked off the Penguins. [Isles]

“Dave Volek. His name is scratched in my skull.” The Penguins who were involved are still are not over that glorious moment. [Trib Live]

In a hilarious 250th episode, Dan and Mike get some things off their chest in a cathartic, impromptu episode of Islanders Anxiety that celebrates the demise and coverage of one of the most annoying...franchises? markets? fanbases? general presences? in the NHL. The longer you wait, the more material comes out of that godforsaken manufactured hype hell hole. [Islanders Anxiety via LHH]

Dan referenced this in the episode, but it’s worth re-airing his instant classic tweet here, because it really does sum up the nature of our discontent beautifully, and the reaction shows how many NHL fans are irked by the tone deaf media who ostensibly cover hockey but really only ever ask “What does this mean for the Leafs?”:

In the biggest upset in NHL playoff history, a team with zero regular writers at The Athletic has eliminated a team with eight of them. A truly historic feat. — Dan (@cultureoflosing) May 13, 2023

The self-reinforcing (and inflating) “Center of the [Hockey] Universe” attention echo chamber coming out of Toronto makes following the NHL maddening, and the Athletic — after picking off beatwriters across the continent in a bid for comprehensive coverage, then abandoning markets — plays right into it. Heavens, the GTA needs a second NHL team and possibly a third to break up the delusional Leafs Ma Bell death star, but the Leafs universe itself is already too far gone, I’m afraid.

Elsewhere