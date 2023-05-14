Islanders Anxiety - Episode 250 - The Opposite of Growing Pains

In an impromptu milestone episode, Mike and Dan discuss the possible contract extension for GM Lou Lamoriello before diving into an extensive vivisection of the now-eliminated Maple Leafs.

Newsday reports that Lamoriello is expected to get a three-year extension, which is both good and disappointing for a team that’s stable but needs changes. They also discuss goalie Ilya Sorokin’s deserved spot as a finalist (and maybe dark horse winner) of the Vezina Trophy and pay their respects to defenseman Gerry Hart, an integral early Islander, who passed away this week.

But the bulk of the show is about enjoying the end of another Leafs season and the bizarre stalker behavior exhibited by many in the Toronto hockey media. The coverage of the Leafs is a big reason why they generate so much hatred from other fanbases, and nothing brings out the feelings on both sides like their annual playoff flameout. This year’s took a little longer but that just means more angst, more uncertainly for the offseason, more worries for next season, more knives out for the captain and more laughs from us.

All that and it’s episode No. 250. Where else would you be on a Saturday night?

REFERENCES

Here’s Andrew Gross’s article on Lou Lamoriello’s possible (aka nothing official yet) contract extension, believed to be three years.

Gross’s colleague Neil Best on the Islanders needing change with or without Lou at the helm.

To the surprise of no one, Ilya Sorokin is a Vezina finalist. Maybe he can be a surprise winner?

This tweet seemed to resonate with a lot of people:

In the biggest upset in NHL playoff history, a team with zero regular writers at The Athletic has eliminated a team with eight of them. A truly historic feat. — Dan (@cultureoflosing) May 13, 2023

Rest in Peace, Gerry Hart, a man who was as important to the early Islanders teams as anyone.

