Islanders Anxiety - Episode 249 - That’s Not Normal

While still waiting for the GM and coach to speak, Mike & Dan analyze the Islanders players’ post-season pressers, and who said what in words and body language.

Some players were more animated or unsettled in their answers, while others held court and made us emotional. They’re all we have right now while both Lou Lamoriello and Lane Lambert take their time in making their final addresses to the press.

In the second half, they shake their heads at the NHL and ESPN’s handling of the draft lottery and laugh at the Rangers’ post-season implosion, while Mike tells us how he ended up on an NHL video presentation with the one and only Pierre McGuire.

Stay tuned to also hear about our release plans for the summer for both free and paid subscribers.

REFERENCES

The Islanders exit interviews can all be seen here.

Here it is: Michael Leboff and Pierre McGuire: Together at last (Mike’s section starts here and Pierre pops in around the 16:00 mark).

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.