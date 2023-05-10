Islanders and NHL News: NYI Radio Silence; Devils on the brink; Leafs can be swept

It has now been more than a week without a peep from management or the coaching staff of the New York Islanders, and the silence is perhaps even more intriguing than whatever they’d have to say.

My personal suspicion is that Lou Lamoriello is negotiating his contract extension and won’t talk until it’s done; whether Lou’s contract gets done would decide Lane Lambert’s fate: If Lou stays, Lane stays, but if Lou goes, Lane does, too.

Islanders Reading

It’s the silence that makes it difficult to project what even the near future looks like. [Newsday]

Goaltending these playoffs has been erratic. That’s why the Islanders have the right combination, according to Stan Fischler. [THN]

Anders Lee is the Isles’ nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, awarded to the best humanitarian. [Islanders]

Checking in on the prospects. [Islanders]

Hey, you know who might be good for Connor Bedard and help the Blackhawks get to the salary floor? One Josh Bailey! [THN]

Elsewhere

Last night, the Devils scored a quick goal and then got walloped by the Hurricanes to a 6-1 final and a 3-1 series lead for Carolina. Also, the Stars tied up their series with the Kraken with a 6-3 win that wasn’t as close as the score may indicate.