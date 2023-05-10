Islanders and NHL News: NYI Radio Silence; Devils on the brink; Leafs can be swept

It has now been more than a week without a peep from management or the coaching staff of the New York Islanders, and the silence is perhaps even more intriguing than whatever they’d have to say.
My personal suspicion is that Lou Lamoriello is negotiating his contract extension and won’t talk until it’s done; whether Lou’s contract gets done would decide Lane Lambert’s fate: If Lou stays, Lane stays, but if Lou goes, Lane does, too.
Islanders Reading
- It’s the silence that makes it difficult to project what even the near future looks like. [Newsday]
- Goaltending these playoffs has been erratic. That’s why the Islanders have the right combination, according to Stan Fischler. [THN]
- Anders Lee is the Isles’ nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, awarded to the best humanitarian. [Islanders]
- Checking in on the prospects. [Islanders]
- Hey, you know who might be good for Connor Bedard and help the Blackhawks get to the salary floor? One Josh Bailey! [THN]
Elsewhere
Last night, the Devils scored a quick goal and then got walloped by the Hurricanes to a 6-1 final and a 3-1 series lead for Carolina. Also, the Stars tied up their series with the Kraken with a 6-3 win that wasn’t as close as the score may indicate.
- Unless a miracle happens, it seems like this era of the Toronto Maple Leafs is over, which is wild considering they did actually win a round; all that goodwill is gone. And if and more likely when they’re eliminated, the teardown would likely begin. So Leafs fans may as well enjoy it. [DGB The Athletic]
- But it’s not over yet. Four teams in history have made the 0-3 comeback. Jarret Stoll of the 2014 Kings and Scott Hartnell of the 2010 Flyers explain how it can be done. [The Athletic]
- Tough: Gabriel Landeskog, who missed all of this season with a knee injury, is undergoing a cartilage transplant in his knee and will likely miss all of next season too. Two years in total, oof. [MHH]
- Here is every team’s King Clancy nominee. [NHL] And here are the Masterton nominees. [NHL]
