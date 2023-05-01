Islanders News: Reckoning Day

The New York Islanders are slated for locker “clean out” day today, when they tear down, and usually there is player media availability — even with injured players, who under Lou Lamoriello’s regime are considered unpersons, media-wise, until the season is over.

So maybe today we’ll finally have proof of life for Oliver Wahlstrom!

We will hear reflections on individual futures, such as Semyon Varlamov, Scott Mayfield...and Zach Parise, we hope your family is up for another season of this, because we kind of your hustle and production at rookie-wage prices.

What I’m most interested in, though I know not to get my hopes up, is how Lamoriello views this season and the roster he constructed. He walked into last offseason with a few objectives, constricted by a crap crunch (of his own making, though worsened by the flat cap), and only achieved one of them in trading a first-round pick for Alex Romanov, who looked like a possible mistake in the first half, and a possible but still jury’s-out win in the second half.

Lamoriello arguably achieved another of those offseason objectives at the trade deadline by acquiring Bo Horvat, again at the cost of a first-round pick and other assets, then signing him to a massive contract on which the Islanders’ future will sink or swim.

This team played the Hurricanes decently at 5-on-5, only to have their knees cut out by the worst power play I can remember being forced to watch for months on end.

During his Islanders tenure, Lamoriello has generally won his trades, but he’s wielded a win-now budget and a win-now approach with a win-yesterday roster building philosophy. I suspended disbelief (or more precisely, deferred Judgment Day) to enjoy the playoff push and first-round exit along with the next fan, but now it’s time to hear how The King of Culture and Clean Shaves plans to improve upon a final-day playoff qualification and first-round exit.

He will surely pay lip service to how it was “disappointing” and they “are always looking to improve” — he’s got that lingo down as well as the next Garth. But with a core that is of win-now age and a difference-making goalie in his prime (though this playoff was far from Ilya Sorokin’s finest run), we’re going to need to see something more than “once you make the playoffs, anything can happen.”

#Isles Mat Barzal: "Sometimes when you're just trying to hold on, it doesn't work well. I think the first two periods we were playing aggressive and the third period we just kind of sat back and clog it up and make it hard. Sometimes when you do that, it can go the other way." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 29, 2023

