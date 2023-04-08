 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Must continue. [Game #80]

The Islanders need to keep on winning.

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Philadelphia Flyers
Our orange is better.
Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The must-wins continue as the New York Islanders host the nothing-to-lose* Philadelphia Flyers during this final run of games in what is a three-team** wild card race.

*except this game. They should lose this game.
**unless you count the Sabres. Which, you can...

Heading into the evening games, the Penguins have already trounced the Red Wings, giving them two points to temporarily (we hope) jump into the first wild card spot, and bump the Isles out on the tiebreaker with Florida.

The Panthers are in Washington with a half hour earlier start than the Islanders game.

It’s all on the line, again.

Alas, no DeAngelo. Tee hee.

