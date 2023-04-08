Islanders Gameday News: Two more big points on the line against Philly

The New York Islanders tonight host the Philadelphia Flyers with a chance to further cement their playoff chances. If they win, they drop their magic number to three (3), notwithstanding other results; it can go as low as one (1!) if both the Pittsburgh Penguins lose in regulation to the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres lose in any way to the Carolina Hurricanes. Luckily, both of those games are early today, so we’ll have an even better idea of what’s at stake by the time our game starts.

In any event, the song remains the same. If the Islanders go 2-0-1 in their last three games, they’re in the dance, no matter if the Penguins and Florida Panthers (who tonight visit the Washington Capitals) win out.

This playoff chase calls for a little playoff chase magic. Happy Wade Dubliewicz Day.

On this date in 2007, an Easter memory. #Isles pic.twitter.com/qfrRA44Wh4 — Isles Territory (@IslesTerritory) April 8, 2023

FIG picks go here.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s hugely important game. No Tony D tonight, sadly.

Bo Horvat back in the bumper spot on one #Isles PP unit.



PP-A

Dobson

PalmieriHorvat-Nelson

Lee



PP-B

Bolduc

Pulock-Pageau-Engvall

Parise — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 8, 2023

Carter Hart starts in net tonight against the Islanders. It's his 200th NHL game. Justin Braun comes in for Ronnie Attard, who was sent down to the Phantoms, so Tony DeAngelo is a scratch for a second straight game. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) April 8, 2023

Thursday was their most recent most important game. Tonight is their next one. [NY Post]

Stan Fischler previews the game from the “keys to the game” perspective. In their net, outta ours, etc. etc. [THN]

Stefen Rosner previews the game from the perspective of their previous games against the Flyers. [THN]

Kevin Kurz answers your questions. [The Athletic]

Bo Horvat scored a goal and notched an assist Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hopefully, that was a sign of things to come, because the Islanders need Bo Horvat to be the Bo Horvat they acquired down the stretch. [Newsday]

But Horvat does feel good having finally beaten a goalie again. [NY Post]

Stan Fischler recalls the time his son was in the hospital and Mick Vukota and Derek King paid him a visit. [Maven’s Memories]

On this episode of Weird Islanders!, Mike, Dan, and Phil Strum recall two former Isles who became GMs and another who I have literally never heard of. [LHH]

Elsewhere

Last night, there were no NHL games. So no scores to report. But today, all 32 teams play, marking the first time 32 NHL teams have played games on the same day. Here is a list of who’s playing.