New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: It’s Brian Elliott [Game #79]

The Islanders need a win against a nemesis.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: APR 01 Islanders at Lightning
Lean in.
Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Islanders need this. that is all. And in the other goal, the Tampa Bay Lightning, having played last night, will start Brian Elliott and his sub-.900 save percentage.

I hesitate to even mention it (and he still has a winning record) but man, this should be doable. But the Lightning have their way of frustrating the Isles, so here goes.

Pierre Engvall sounds okay to go for the Isles. Josh Bailey will fall short of a franchise milestone.

