New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: It’s Brian Elliott [Game #79]

The Islanders need this. that is all. And in the other goal, the Tampa Bay Lightning, having played last night, will start Brian Elliott and his sub-.900 save percentage.

I hesitate to even mention it (and he still has a winning record) but man, this should be doable. But the Lightning have their way of frustrating the Isles, so here goes.

In addition to Cirelli, Brandon Hagel will not play tonight either, so that means 11 and 7 for #GoBolts #TBLightning https://t.co/gc2Re38F1h — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 6, 2023

Pierre Engvall sounds okay to go for the Isles. Josh Bailey will fall short of a franchise milestone.