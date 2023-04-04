Islanders News: Scoreboard watch and pray

Did you know you got to pray just to make it today?

Yeah, a guy talked about that once. He was a Hammer — not Travis Hamonic, though he’d likely agree — but rather MC Hammer.

I’d argue against the record-buying masses to say it actually wasn’t a very good song, even though it was somehow a big hit. To me, it contained the first signs that the downhill slope of his career was near. (But he had to do “2 Legit 2 Quit” first.) Eh, oh well! Maybe it will be a terrible earworm for you tonight as you scoreboard watch. And pray.

The Panthers are in action at home against the Sabres, who still have sort of a chance in the wild card race. The Penguins are in Newark to face the Devils, who have a division title to play for.

After tonight, the three top wild contenders will all have 78 games played.

Islanders News

In the latest Islanders Anxiety podcast, Dan and Mike try to remain rational, which isn’t easy at a time like this (unless you’re a cold, unfeeling sports fan such as myself). [LHH]

This break until Thursday’s meeting with the Lightning is a chance to regroup, and possibly to get healthier for guys like Alex Romanov, who suffered from Corey Perry’s latest d-bag moment. [THN]

Romanov’s injury did not come at a great time. [Post]

The grip on the playoff spot, it has slipped. [Newsday]

But be reassured: They will continue to work on their terrible power play. [Post]

Prospect Report: The CHL playoffs are underway, while NCAA Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley continues to produce in the USHL. [Isles]

10 players to watch in the remaining tight playoff races, including Bo Horvat. [Sportsnet]

Not hockey but: Sounds like more work for Brendan Burke, set to call something known as “baseball” for Peacock. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

There were three games last night, but all were in the West so whatever. Minnesota lost but clinched. The Predators lost big, though not as big as the Coyotes.