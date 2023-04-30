Islanders Anxiety - Episode 248 - So Unnecessarily Evil

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ stunning loss in overtime of Game 6 against Carolina, and the many factors that doomed them (and might continue to doom them in the future).

After two periods as the better team, albeit with only one goal to show for it, the Islanders decided to not play in the third period, which led to a game-tying goal and a hostile, tense UBS Arena. After a few chances early in OT, it was two bad plays by two usually reliable performers that brought the series to a close.

While the loss still stings - and will for some time - there are some for whom it might be their last game in an Islanders uniform, which just adds to the layers of sadness.

In the second half, they discuss how fu... er, challenged the Islanders will be to improve over the offseason, and who might and might not be around to see it.

Finally, they look around the NHL at playoff series results that have made the weekend just a little bit worse than it already was.

