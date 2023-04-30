Islanders Post-Mortem News: Overall, it was a pretty good season

Howdy, folks. I’m sorry for not putting up a post yesterday. I was helping my sister and brother-in-law move and could not find the time to get a post up. But here we are, with the season over.

The New York Islanders scored the first goal of Game 6 and took that 1-0 lead into the second intermission. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold the lead against the onslaught of the Carolina Hurricanes in the third period and lost in overtime on one of the weaker goals the Islanders have given up all season. The season closed unceremoniously.

All things considered, it was a good season to be a fan. I don’t think any one of us reasonably expected the Islanders to contend for a Stanley Cup; it was always “just make the playoffs and see what happens” or something to that effect. “Just get in, you never know.”

To their credit, the Islanders did, indeed, make the playoffs. They did so despite a dreadful January that had many, myself included, calling to sell at the deadline and re-tool. They did so despite missing the services of Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal, each for a quarter of the season.

But what makes this season’s conclusion more depressing is the realization that this group, as currently constituted, may have hit its ceiling already. That’s not to say they need a full rebuild. They simply can’t do that with the contracts on their books, but they also have some good pieces to re-tool around. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Ryan Pulock, and Adam Pelech are all locked in long-term, and both Noah Dobson and Alex Romanov will be RFAs when their current contracts expire. Extend Ilya Sorokin long-term, and there’s the new core.

One imagines that Anders Lee won’t be going anywhere with three years left on his contract. Brock Nelson has two years remaining on his and shouldn’t be going anywhere. Ditto Kyle Palmieri. J-G Pageau has three years left, and his name has popped up among some of the insiders, but that’s probably more speculation than anything else. Casey Cizikas has four years left on his deal, while the other two-thirds of the Identity Line will enter next year on the final year of their contracts.

All these contracts don’t leave a lot of space—on both the roster and the salary cap—to improve, but the GM, whether it’s Lou Lamoriello or someone else, will have to find a way. The Islanders need more offensive skill. They need another shooter and another play driver. Maybe they’re the same player. The Winnipeg Jets appear to be gearing up for a yard sale this summer; maybe Kyle Connor or Nikolaj Ehlers trades in their Canadian maple leaf for a geographic depiction of Long Island.

Anyway, we have all summer to have these discussions and debates. Friends, it was quite the roller coaster of a season, and it’s a shame that the ride had to finish so soon and so abruptly. But I’m glad we shared it together as an LHH family, and here’s to another great season next year. Welcome to the offseason. The Islanders clean out their lockers tomorrow.

#Isles locker clean out day officially scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) April 30, 2023

