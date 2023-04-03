Islanders Anxiety - Episode 240 - Hell on Earth

Mike and Dan react to another lost weekend by the Islanders, who failed to gain any points against Tampa Bay and Carolina and find the playoff race tightening even more.

In dropping back-to-back games 5-0 and 2-1, the Islanders fell into old habits like sloppy play, ice cold offense and inconsistent defense, all while Pittsburgh and Florida continue to stay alive. It makes for a very frustrating existence full of fear and kvetching, that might not even end when the team’s schedule does. The road ahead is treacherous and the Islanders will need more than just wins to fully clinch a playoff berth.

Somehow through all the gripes they find time to recap the two games the team won last week, praise the various saviors they’ve had over the course of the season (hello, Pierre Engvall) and discuss how Lane Lambert’s visible anger on the bench has helped them finally forge a connection with the coach.

WARNING: Contains adult language and a lot of sighing.

